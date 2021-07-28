2021 NFL season: Candidates to Make the Leap from each AFC team

Draft Twitter hipsters dismissed Higgins, a second-round choice in 2020, but the Bengals aren't about drafting cool. They love big-name players with big production from bigger programs. That paid off with the former Clemson Tiger, who won consistently as a rookie whether he lined up in the slot or when he ran routes deep on the outside. It's rare to see a player with his length able to break tackles and come down with jump balls.





In a loaded rookie receiver draft class, the fantastic production (908 yards) Higgins managed despite catching passes from Brandon Allen and Ryan Finley for half the season was overlooked. Don't be shocked if Higgins winds up leading the Bengals in receiving, at least for a year, alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd.