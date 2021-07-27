Twelve important position battles to track during 2021 NFL training camps

Cam Newton vs. Mac Jones vs. Jarrett Stidham





This is really a two-man race, given that I don't see a scenario in which Stidham, the third-year pro with eight total games (and zero starts) to his name, gets the nod. I truly believe the Patriots will be at their best -- at least in 2021 -- with Newton under center, due to his presence, leadership and familiarity with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. However, if the 2020 version of Cam Newton -- the one who ranked toward the bottom of the NFL in most passing categories -- shows up to camp, the door will be open for Jones to either win the job in August or take over at some point during the regular season. I do think Newton will be better this season, but it'll be tough for him to recapture the dynamic form that once made him one of my favorite players to scout in college and the NFL. At 32 years old, he's not the same runner or playmaker he was early in his career, though he did lead all QBs with 12 rushing TDs last year.





That said, Jones was drafted No. 15 overall for a reason. He's a proven winner and an accurate pocket passer who should fit well into McDaniels' system. Newton knows the pressure he's under to perform. Will he step up? Or will New England have a different QB1 for the third straight year?