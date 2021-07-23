Best NFL cornerbacks heading into 2021 season? Analysts reveal gold, silver, bronze picks

Total points: 26 (1st: 2; 2nd: 7; 3rd: 6)





Lance Zierlein: As NFL coaches and general managers will tell you, ball production should never be undersold when it comes to evaluating defensive backs. Howard used his impressive combination of size, strength and ball skills to lead the league in both interceptions (10) and passes defensed (20) in 2020. While they are very different cornerbacks stylistically, Buffalo's Tre'Davious White is right there with Howard in terms of offering a stingy cover corner with the ability to take it away. Ultimately, Howard was a bit stingier and greedier -- and he brings the physicality defensive coordinators love. He's very worthy of his spot on the podium.﻿﻿