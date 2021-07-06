2021 NFL season: Which NFL fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

I realize that the Green Bay Packers have no shortage of championships, with nine pre-Super Bowl era titles and four Super Bowl victories. But never has an organization and fan base been in so much distress while also being so stable and loaded with talent. After falling in consecutive NFC title games, their disgruntled reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers held out of OTAs, and there's no sign he'll return to the team later this month when training camp begins. Winning the Super Bowl is the only thing that can calm the nerves and dial back the current DEFCON warning system of Packers loyalists.