Browns overcome adversity, past history to claim stunning wild-card victory over Steelers

The Browns, it turns out, is the Browns, as JuJu Smith-Schuster noted last week, but they are no longer nameless gray faces and most definitely not still the same Browns teams he plays ever year.

The same Browns would not have survived the last two weeks of almost no practice and would have melted down on Sunday against a team that always dominates them, with their head coach and play caller locked away because of a positive COVID-19 test. They would have had no reason to enact a ritual perfectly suited to the 2020 season -- a FaceTime call with the coach to celebrate a franchise-cleansing victory, and then a video trolling Smith-Schuster. "The Browns going to be the Browns!" they yelled into the camera. Baker Mayfield would not have had a reason to pause during his media session to turn his hat backwards, a nod to the talking heads who think his swagger is still unfounded.

In a snap -- literally, the first snap of the game -- a lifetime of football humiliations and the condescension that has accompanied them finally started to befall someone other than the Cleveland Browns, for whom the pedestrian words "fumble" and "drive" send shivers. That snap sailed high over ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿'s head, skittered toward the end zone as Roethlisberger hesitated to fall on it, and unleashed a stunning avalanche of misfortune that buried the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, 48-37. The Browns, having survived a Steelers rally that recalled the horrors of the past to send one venerated team home, now face another -- they will go to Kansas City next Sunday for the Divisional Round game.

Mike Priefer, the Browns special teams coach who stepped in for head coach Kevin Stefanski, grew up a Browns fan, making him the perfect vessel of the cocktail of confidence and angst that inhabits Cleveland and these Browns. He knows exactly what winning a playoff game -- what vanquishing the Steelers in a playoff game -- means in Cleveland. He got nervous when the Steelers started to come back, he admitted, just like everybody else watching, even those with no rooting interest beyond a soft spot for the underdog.

But Priefer had also had the up-close view of how the Browns had navigated a week that was a microcosm of the NFL this year without batting a eye. They held their meetings remotely, Zooming through sessions like so many schoolchildren, drawing on their notebooks to show coaches they knew their assignments. He was on the practice field Friday when the Browns were finally able to go through their paces for the first time this week. The same old Browns -- heck, even the Browns of last season -- did not have the single-mindedness and maturity to weather the weirdness. These Browns do.

"I think because of the adversity -- iron sharpens iron, right? -- it made us a stronger team, made us a closer team," Priefer said. If it was all roses and butterflies, we wouldn't be able to respond in times of adversity. When things started to happen in the third quarter, the way our team responded came from where our team came from. We've actually gotten a lot better at facing that adversity."

The Browns hadn't won a playoff game in 26 years before Sunday night, their glory days having expired before the Super Bowl era even began. Their devoted fans have been tormented by dozens of failed coaches and quarterbacks over the last 20 years. And a rash of COVID-19 infections on the team disrupted their routine for two weeks. Stefanski formulating the game plan remotely and then watched his team execute it on television.

As snarky and disrespectful as Smith-Schuster's assessment of the Browns last week was, it didn't strike anybody as too terribly off the mark, given the circumstances. That bad luck would trail the Browns into their first playoff appearance since 2002 seemed painfully fitting, despite the 11 victories this season and the Coach of the Year award that is probably coming Stefanski's way soon and the "couple of good players" that even Smith-Schuster admitted were now on the Browns.