JuJu Smith-Schuster: 'I don't regret saying what I said' about Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver ﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿ provided the Cleveland Browns bulletin board material ahead of Sunday's postseason matchup when he said the Browns were the same "nameless gray faces" he sees every season, adding "the Browns is the Browns."

Cleveland took the final phrase personally, using it as a rallying cry as they jumped out to a big lead and beat the Steelers, 48-37.

After the loss, Smith-Schuster didn't take back his remarks.

"I don't regret saying what I said," he said in a postgame Zoom call. "I said the Browns is the Browns. They came out and played a hell of a game. There's been games where you lose some, you win some, and today wasn't our night. Hopefully, the same Browns show up against the next opponent, and they go out there and do the same thing they did tonight and have a hell of a game."

Did the Browns need any added motivation in their first playoff game since 2002 against a division rival? No. They did not.