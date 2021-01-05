Browns HC Kevin Stefanski, two coaches and two players test positive for COVID-19

The Browns have been working 18 years to get back in the playoffs. They won't have their head coach when they finally take the field Sunday night.

Cleveland announced Tuesday that Kevin Stefanski was among five members of the organization to test positive for COVID-19. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported guard ﻿Joel Bitonio﻿ and wide receiver ﻿KhaDarel Hodge﻿ also tested positive. The two other positive results involved coaches.

The entire group will miss Sunday's wild-card game between the Browns and Steelers, which remains on as scheduled, Pelissero added.

"The Cleveland Browns were informed this morning that Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, two additional members of the coaching staff and two players have tested positive for COVID-19," the team said in a statement. "Our facility is currently closed while contact tracing is taking place. The team will continue to consult with the league and medical experts to determine the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority. Our contingency planning calls for Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer to serve as the acting Head Coach."

Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, who called plays in training camp and was supposed to call them at times in a preseason that never occurred, will be the offensive play-caller against Pittsburgh, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

This marks the third consecutive week Cleveland will be compromised by COVID. Two weeks ago, the Browns played without their starting wide receivers after they were exposed to linebacker ﻿B.J. Goodson﻿ near the team's recovery pool. More positive tests sidelined a handful of players, including cornerback ﻿Denzel Ward﻿, for the regular-season finale.