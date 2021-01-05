Around the NFL

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski, two coaches and two players test positive for COVID-19

Published: Jan 05, 2021 at 11:13 AM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Browns have been working 18 years to get back in the playoffs. They won't have their head coach when they finally take the field Sunday night.

Cleveland announced Tuesday that Kevin Stefanski was among five members of the organization to test positive for COVID-19. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported guard ﻿Joel Bitonio﻿ and wide receiver ﻿KhaDarel Hodge﻿ also tested positive. The two other positive results involved coaches.

The entire group will miss Sunday's wild-card game between the Browns and Steelers, which remains on as scheduled, Pelissero added.

"The Cleveland Browns were informed this morning that Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, two additional members of the coaching staff and two players have tested positive for COVID-19," the team said in a statement. "Our facility is currently closed while contact tracing is taking place. The team will continue to consult with the league and medical experts to determine the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority. Our contingency planning calls for Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer to serve as the acting Head Coach."

Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, who called plays in training camp and was supposed to call them at times in a preseason that never occurred, will be the offensive play-caller against Pittsburgh, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

This marks the third consecutive week Cleveland will be compromised by COVID. Two weeks ago, the Browns played without their starting wide receivers after they were exposed to linebacker ﻿B.J. Goodson﻿ near the team's recovery pool. More positive tests sidelined a handful of players, including cornerback ﻿Denzel Ward﻿, for the regular-season finale.

NFL medical experts believe last week's COVID-19 cases were from community spread and not a facility outbreak, as genomic sequencing showed three different strains of virus, Pelissero reported. The team also did not have any positive tests Sunday and Monday.

Related Content

news

Vikings special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf will not return in 2021

Mike Zimmer was open in his discontent with the Vikings' defense throughout the 2020 season. He wasn't particularly satisfied with their special teams either.
news

Zach Ertz on time in Philadelphia: 'This city is the best city to play for'

Tight end Zach Ertz knows his time in Philadelphia might be coming to an end. During a press conference he reflected on his time in the city.
news

Christian McCaffrey admits he has to change offseason training: 'Too much is not always good'

After only playing a total of three games this season, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey knows he needs to change his offseason training if he wants to have longevity in the NFL.
news

Bruce Arians to Chase Young: 'You better watch what you wish for'

Washington defensive end Chase Young let it be known as he skipped off the field Sunday night that he has a future Hall of Famer in his crosshairs. Bruce Arians then issued Young a warning.
news

Around the NFL Podcast: New Horizons Monday 

A room filled with heroes - Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, and Gregg Rosenthal take you through all of the coaches and GMs who were fired on "New Horizons Monday" and the rest of the news around the league.
news

Panthers OC Joe Brady garners HC interview requests from Falcons, Texans and Chargers

After one season in Carolina, offensive coordinator Joe Brady is getting interview requests for vacant head coaching jobs. 
news

Joe Judge on Eagles' finish: You'll never see Giants 'disrespect the game'

With his team's playoff hopes decided by a confounding loss by the Philadelphia Eagles to the Washington Football Team, Joe Judge's press conference went from diplomatic comments to strong and impassioned words. 
news

NFL coaching, GM tracker: Latest news, interviews, developments in 2021 hiring cycle

NFL.com is tracking all of the latest news, interviews and developments concerning coach and GM vacancies around the league as the 2021 hiring cycle kicks into gear.
news

Ron Rivera on beating Nate Sudfeld-led Eagles: 'I'm not apologizing for winning'

Ron Rivera's Washington Football Team is in the playoffs in his first season after beating the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, and he's not apologizing for how his squad reached the postseason.
news

Falcons QB, former Texans standout Matt Schaub retiring 

Veteran quarterback Matt Schaub is retiring, Falcons owner Arthur Blank told reporters Monday. He'll be fondly remembered as the trusty backup in Atlanta and the starter in Houston who helped the Texans achieve their first stretch of relevance in franchise history.
news

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs booked on DUI charge after single-vehicle crash in Las Vegas

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence early Monday morning in Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW