Browns lose top 4 receivers for Sunday's game vs. Jets after recovery pool encounters

Several Browns players were in the team's recovery pool area recently with linebacker ﻿B.J. Goodson﻿, who learned Saturday he tested positive for COVID-19, and the NFL had video showing at least one of those players wasn't wearing a mask correctly during another interaction, per sources.

Those encounters led the NFL to label all those players -- including four of the five receivers on Cleveland's active roster -- as high-risk close contacts, forcing the Browns to place them on the reserve/COVID-19 list and sidelining them for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Sharing the recovery pool – which includes a hot tub and cold tub – isn't itself a violation of COVID protocols. But the NFL's medical experts look at cumulative time, distance, mask use and ventilation in the area where exposure occurred to any positive individual, and if the threshold is exceeded in two or more of those four categories, it's labeled a high-risk close contact.

The Browns learned of Goodson's positive test Saturday morning and began working with the NFL on contact tracing, which includes interviews, data from the tracking devices all players and other personnel wear and review of video. That process delayed the team's flight to New Jersey for several hours before they finally left around 7 p.m. ET.