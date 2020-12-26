Around the NFL

Browns' flight to New Jersey delayed following positive COVID-19 test

Published: Dec 26, 2020 at 02:18 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Browns' trip back to MetLife Stadium has met a delay.

Cleveland announced it has closed its facility Saturday and its flight to New Jersey has been delayed while contact tracing is being conducted following a positive player test for COVID-19.

The Browns are holding meetings remotely while consulting with the NFL and medical experts on the next steps the team should take.

Cleveland is set to face the New York Jets at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at MetLife Stadium, where the Browns defeated the New York Giants a week ago on Sunday Night Football.

