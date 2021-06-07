Around the NFL

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers not expected to report for minicamp

Published: Jun 07, 2021 at 07:01 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The writing had long been on the wall. On Monday, it was confirmed: Aaron Rodgers will not report for the start of minicamp on Tuesday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the latest development in the ongoing saga between Rodgers and the Packers, noting that there is "no change" in regards to the star's status, per an informed source.

Barring any overnight developments, Rodgers will officially become a holdout. His decision to sit will subject him to the possibility of receiving a $93,085 fine should he miss all three days of minicamp, Pelissero added.

It's worth noting the veteran gunslinger has already jeopardized a $500,000 workout bonus by missing OTAs, per Pelissero.

If Rodgers' absence extends into training camp, which begins July 27, increased financial penalties are sure to come his way.

In the meantime, Green Bay will have to soldier on and continue preparing for the 2021 campaign as management further works to repair its relationship with the future Hall of Famer.

While Rodgers being MIA will be a massive loss, the team did receive some good news on the offensive side Monday morning as it was reported by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that the receiving corps, most notably Davante Adams﻿, are all expected to be back for minicamp.

Related Content

news

Around The NFL Podcast: Julio Jones to the Titans

A room filled with some heroes - Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal - break down the trade between the Falcons and the Titans for the future HOF wide receiver, ﻿Julio Jones﻿.
news

Titans DB Kevin Byard: Defenses are going to 'have a lot of trouble' game planning after Julio Jones trade

A day after his team landed the great Julio Jones, Titans DB Kevin Byard examined how the superstar receiver's addition will give opposing defenses nightmares all season.
news

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians, GM Jason Licht receive new contracts

Tampa Bay handed Super Bowl champion coach Bruce Arians and general manager Jason Licht new deals. Arians received a pay raise, while Licht earned an extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Ravens signing ex-Broncos tackle Ja'Wuan James to two-year, $3.5M contract

﻿Ja'Wuan James﻿ hasn't yet been ruled out for 2021 after tearing his Achilles, and one team is willing to take a chance on him. James is signing a two-year, $3.5 million contract with the Ravens.
news

Davante Adams, rest of Packers receivers expected to attend Packers minicamp

While the Aaron Rodgers drama has yet to be resolved in Green Bay, the Packers will at least have most of their offensive skill players in town this week as Davante Adams and the rest of the team's WRs are expected to attend minicamp, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Broncos athletic trainer Steve 'Greek' Antonopulos retiring after 45 years with team

The longest-tenured employee in Denver Broncos history is hanging them up. Longtime head athletic trainer Steve "Greek" Antonopulos is retiring after 45 years with the club, the team announced Monday.
news

Ravens signing RB Gus Edwards to two-year, $10M extension through 2023

The Baltimore Ravens and running back Gus Edwards agreed to a two-year, $10 million extension that will keep Edwards under contract through the 2023 season.
news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup on Dallas offense: 'I don't see anybody stopping us'

Michael Gallup, joining NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Monday, said the Cowboys offense could be unstoppable in 2021 with Dak Prescott and multiple offensive linemen returning to form
news

Ja'Wuan James files employment grievance against Broncos

Ja'Waun James filed an expected grievance against the Denver Broncos after his release following a torn Achilles tendon suffered while working out away from the team facility.
news

Roundup: Ex-Ravens safety Tony Jefferson signs with 49ers

Tony Jefferson is back. The former Baltimore Ravens safety is signing a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers after an entire season out of football.
news

Greg Olsen's son, TJ, provides update following heart transplant: 'Thank you for thinking of me'

TJ Olsen, the 8-year-old son of former NFL tight end Greg Olsen, provided an update Monday following a heart transplant surgery.
