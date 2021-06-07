Around the NFL

Davante Adams, rest of Packers receivers expected to attend Packers minicamp

Published: Jun 07, 2021 at 12:29 PM
Nick Shook

Green Bay's offseason of offensive absences is expected to be trimmed to just one this week.

That remaining absence (﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿) is a gigantic one, of course, but after spending OTAs away from the team, the collection of the Packers' top pass-catching talent will soon be back to work. Rodgers' receiving teammates, including ﻿Davante Adams﻿, are either back in Green Bay for mandatory minicamp or are expected to be this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

It's good news for Packers fans who feared the Rodgers divide might have suddenly created a chasm between playmaker and coaching staff/organization. While the prevailing sentiment regarding this entire conflict has been that Rodgers has primarily had an issue with the front office and not necessarily the coaches, a collective absence from those most important to Rodgers' and Green Bay's offensive success would have only deepened the worries of those pinning their hopes on the Packers in 2021.

That doesn't seem to be the case, but we also don't appear to be nearing any sort of resolution between Rodgers and the Packers. The bright side is Rodgers' teammates aren't boarding Rodgers' wagon, though they'll have to spend this week working with his anointed successor. Then again, though, they have their own livelihoods to protect.

As for Rodgers, his income could be affected as soon as this week via fines for missing mandatory minicamp, unless the Packers use their discretion to avoid further deepening what is already a significant gap between superstar and franchise. The hands on the clock keep spinning, even if Rodgers isn't currently doing the same with a football.

