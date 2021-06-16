State of the 2021 Detroit Lions: Dan Campbell era begins with promise after transformative offseason

Head coach: Dan Campbell. This dude talked about biting kneecaps during his opening press conference. Which is sort of on brand because Campbell kind of comes off like a South Park character anyway. And you thought that maybe it was just a matter of exuberance getting the best of him. Maybe somebody would tell him to tone it down just a smidge. But then he went out and said that he would love to have a pet lion at practice. Which is not only crazy, but also is kind of disrespectful to the noble beast. A lion is the king of the jungle. A lion shouldn't have to sit there and watch a Detroit Lions practice. Seriously, though, lions are not here for our amusement and gimmicks. Let that lion be. We don't need those kind of gimmicks. Dan Campbell showing up at Ford Motor Company? Great. Using wildlife for your amusement? Not so much.

But I do kind of hope that Campbell can make it work in Detroit. Or at least be competitive enough to stick around for a while. Because he's interesting, and having a coach like this is kind of good for the game. I'm sure many of you are too young to remember when Jerry Glanville was an NFL coach. He was hilarious. I'm thinking that worst-case scenario for Campbell is he's the best "mic'd up" coach in the NFL, And that's not bad. I mean, for NFL fans. For Lions fans, it would be terrible. Unless you are content with your squad being some mid-card comedy team. Like the way the WWE use Fandango and Tyler Breeze (or more specifically NXT). I'm assuming Detroit fans would love for their team to be a winner. I mean, that's what gave Glanville some credibility during his coaching tenure. His teams did have some success. If you can be that kind of coach to make headlines for the stuff he says and win games? That's the holy grail. And Campbell is halfway there.