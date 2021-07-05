State of the 2021 Houston Texans: Question marks abound as David Culley era begins

Win some games if Tyrod Taylor is the QB1? Taylor is in line to start for the Texans if Watson is unavailable. He signed a one-year deal with the Texans this offseason after starting one game for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020. And we all remember what happened one year ago, with Justin Herbert supplanting Taylor as the starter under unusual circumstances in Week 2. Herbert took the job and never looked back, earning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Maybe, for Texans fans, the hope is rookie Davis Mills can replace Taylor at some point this season and tear up the league like Herbert did last year. Mills passed for 3,468 yards and 18 touchdowns in 14 college games for Stanford. And if you want to get technical, he is only the third quarterback in club history selected with the team's first pick in a draft. I mean, Houston selected him in the third round, but he was technically the team's first pick this year. Yeah, I'm reaching here.

Get some magic out of the Tampa 2? As noted earlier, the Texans will go from the 3-4 to Tampa 2. And honestly, I love the idea of Lovie Smith coming back to the league to do some work. And the Texans need it. They set franchise-lows in scoring and total defense last season, and they allowed more than 160 rushing yards per game, last in the NFL and worst in franchise history. That was the most rushing yards per game allowed in a season since the 49ers (165.9) in 2016. And look, I'm a huge Lovie guy. But he comes to Houston after being fired by the University of Illinois. Although, nobody is ever going to win football games in Champaign. Sorry, it's the truth. If we give Kliff Kingsbury a pass for not winning in Lubbock, Lovie gets a pass here, too. He's led five top-10 scoring defenses in his NFL career. He should have never been fired by the Bears. The only thing I hold against Lovie is hiring Mike Martz to be his offensive coordinator and ruining Jay Cutler. But it's cool. He can coach and I'm telling you, this Texans defense will surprise.