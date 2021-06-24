State of the 2021 Los Angeles Rams: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford should be eyeing Lombardi Trophy

Head coach: Sean McVay. The energetic coach burst onto the scene in Los Angeles a few years ago, kind of like one of those child stars in Hollywood. And for the most part, McVay has been more Leo DiCaprio than Jonathan Taylor Thomas. He's made the playoffs in three of his first four seasons as Rams coach. His three playoff wins trail only John Robinson (four) for the most by a head coach in club history. Which seems pretty amazing to me, because the Los Angeles Rams have made the Super Bowl twice, though they've yet to win one. They did have some legendary teams in the 1970s. (And before anybody asks, the St. Louis years are not cannon to me. Kind of like the way the Star Wars Holiday Special isn't really part of the expanded universe. Most people in L.A. feel this way. Maybe not you, but most people.)

I will say that despite McVay consistently making the playoffs, the shine is off Sean's star just a bit. The Rams' offensive ranks last year were the worst in any season under the coach. Not that they were atrocious. The Rams averaged 23.3 points per game last year, ranking 22nd in the league. Not ghastly. But they did average 24.6 points per game (11th) in 2019, 32.9 (second) in 2018 and 29.9 (first) in 2017. So last year wasn't The Man in the Iron Mask bad. But it wasn't Catch Me If You Can, either.

Some of that could be on former quarterback Jared Goff﻿. But he's gone now. And there is a new quarterback in town. One who will hopefully lead to an ending that you only see (wait for it) … Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Quarterback: Matthew Stafford. Nobody in the Rams organization is openly saying Jared Goff was the problem. But you don't send him, two first-round picks and a third-rounder without telling on yourself a bit. And McVay can barely contain his exuberance over Stafford, gushing about how he's in a better mood, saying he is a better coach with Matt. Like he's some teenager on Instagram flaunting his new relationship, hoping his ex sees it. We get it.

In fairness, Stafford is one of my favorite QBs, too. I've always been a huge fan of his, believing he's been one of the league's best quarterbacks over the past decade. He's tough as nails. And he has the most (or tied for most) quarterback wins (74), passing yards (45,019), passing TDs (282) and game-winning drives (38) of any active quarterback to have never played in a Super Bowl. And that's the rub. While the guy he is replacing led the Rams to the big game (though saying "led" seems very generous, like the 4-foot putt I gave myself the other day), Stafford has never played on the game's grandest stage. Hell, I don't even think he's won a playoff game. Wait, I just checked. He hasn't. 0 for 3. And with the Lions undergoing another regime change/rebuild, let's be honest: That wasn't going to change for him any time soon in Detroit.

So I'm happy for Stafford to finally have a legitimate chance at a playoff run. And for both McVay and Stafford, this is the opportunity they have been waiting for. The excuses are no longer valid. They need to win.