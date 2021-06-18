Four outstanding issues as NFL teams break until training camp

2) It's rare that a top quarterback would still be in limbo this late in the offseason. But two?? Buckle up. The offseason program came and went without either ﻿ Deshaun Watson ﻿ or ﻿ Aaron Rodgers ﻿ joining their respective teams -- no surprise there -- and their futures appear to be very much up in the air. Watson's trade request from the Texans is complicated by his serious legal issues following a series of sexual assault accusations . The NFL began its own investigation in March and it is unclear when it will be completed. The Commissioner's Exempt List, which was originally intended to remove affected players from games so their teams could add another man to the roster, has been used rarely to keep players off the field during training camp. But that is a potential option if Watson's case is not resolved before then. Texans general manager Nick Caserio, who has been mostly tight-lipped about Watson's situation, said during an appearance on Sports Radio 610 this week that as training camps approach and the team gets more information, "We'll try to make the best decision for the Houston Texans, whatever that entails." Right now, it is difficult to imagine Watson joining any team when camps open without a very sudden reversal of his legal fortunes.

Things may be even murkier for Rodgers and Green Bay, where an offseason staredown has devolved into a nation of fans trying to parse what Packers president Mark Murphy meant when he described Rodgers as a "complicated fella." If anybody tells you they are sure about how this one ends, they are lying. Significant fines will start accruing for Rodgers if he doesn't report to training camp, but that is really beside the point. The bigger issue is if there is anything the Packers can do -- or would do -- in the next few weeks that would make Rodgers happy about how the franchise is being run. This is a miserable situation for the Packers, who have so far insisted they will not trade Rodgers and who, Murphy has volunteered, now have a fan base that is divided over the situation. But if Rodgers does not budge, the Packers will have to start figuring out how to make the best of things and how to contain the absolute mayhem that will engulf their camp as this plays out with Jordan Love being prepared to start. Summer of Favre redux, here we come.