Quarterback translator: Is Justin Fields truly the backup? Could Derek Carr prematurely retire?

Situation: ﻿Derek Carr is the starter, but he has an enticing backup in Marcus Mariota and an impulsive coach in Jon Gruden, who is rumored to have eyes for Aaron Rodgers﻿, should the Green Bay Packers eventually part with the reigning MVP.





Derek Carr: "I'd probably quit football if I had to play for somebody else. I am a Raider for my entire life. I'm going to root for one team for the rest of my life -- it's the Raiders. So, I just feel that so strong in my heart I don't need a perfect situation ... to make things right. I'd rather go down with the ship, you know what I'm saying, if I have to."





Translation: "Packers, don't even consider trading Rodgers to Las Vegas because I ain't playing in Green Bay." OK, so perhaps Carr isn't that calculating. Perhaps he really means what he says about only playing for one team. After all, he legitimately considered ending his career before it started, to have a life in the ministry. But one thing I know about players: They say a lot of things in the heat of the moment, and Carr can be emotional at times, particularly in recent seasons when he has not received the same love from Raider Nation that he has shown toward them and the organization. I believe he wants to retire a Raider, but top-level players -- even Hall of Fame players -- rarely spend their entire careers with one team. The Larry Fitzgeralds of the football world are the exception, not the rule. Carr did leave himself some wiggle room by saying "probably," which is why I believe we will see him in another uniform one day.