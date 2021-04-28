Around the NFL

Broncos acquire QB Teddy Bridgewater from Panthers for sixth-round pick

Published: Apr 28, 2021 at 01:54 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a splash.

The Denver Broncos are acquiring quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in a trade with the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Denver is sending a sixth-round pick (No. 191) to Carolina, per Pelissero. The teams later announced the swap.

Carolina is paying $7 million of Bridgewater's $10 million in guaranteed money for 2021, NFL Network's Michael Silver reported, meaning the Broncos are acquiring a legitimate option under center for just a late-round pick and $3 million this season.

Bridgewater isn't merely a reliable backup option, at least not yet. The quarterback is headed to the Broncos to compete for the starting job, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.

The trade comes a little over 24 hours before the start of the 2021 NFL Draft, a selection process in which the Broncos were seen as a potentially strong candidate to choose a quarterback in the first round. The deal for Bridgewater does not preclude Denver from taking a quarterback Thursday night in Cleveland, per Palmer, but it does provide the Broncos with an option other than third-year signal-caller Drew Lock﻿.

"Acquiring Teddy Bridgewater adds competition, experience and a strong veteran presence to our quarterback room," general manager George Paton said in a statement released by the Broncos.

Paton has complimented Lock's willingness to work on his craft in the short time they've been part of the same organization, but he's stopped short of making any sort of brash declaration about the former Missouri star. Paton has also said on multiple occasions that he'd be in the market for an additional quarterback this offseason -- with no specifics on whether that might come via free agency, trade or the draft -- to create competition with the hopes of finding an answer to Denver's quarterback question.

It's not yet solved, but Paton has at least completed the first portion of his goal with this deal. Bridgewater comes to Denver after posting the highest completion percentage of his career in his lone season with the Panthers in 2020, where he finished with a passer rating of 92.1 but didn't establish himself as a long-term solution for Carolina.

Earlier this offseason, Carolina acquired former No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold﻿, essentially putting a ticking clock on Bridgewater's future in Charlotte. That watch has now expired with the deal, which nets the Panthers a late-round pick, frees them of any lingering quarterback controversy and gives the Broncos multiple options for 2021. A third could still come Thursday night.

Related Content

news

George Kittle: Niners players trust Shanahan, Lynch to make right QB decision to compete for Super Bowl

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle expressed his support for teammate Jimmy Garoppolo and said he trusts head coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch to make the right decisions to improve the roster. 
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley tests positive for COVID-19, won't attend draft

﻿Caleb Farley﻿'s run-up to the 2021 NFL Draft remains rocky. The Virginia Tech cornerback tested positive for COVID-19 on a test administered by the NFL on Tuesday.
news

2021 NFL Draft Buzz: Wednesday's news and notes

Three quarterbacks will likely get drafted in Rounds 2 and 3, and a handful of teams have done extra legwork on them -- a list that includes the Bears, Vikings, Saints and Bucs, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Antonio Brown re-signing with Buccaneers on one-year deal

Wide receiver Antonio Brown is re-signing with the Super Bowl-champion Bucs on a one-year deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday morning.

news

Bears WR Allen Robinson 'in a pretty good mindset' about franchise tag

Allen Robinson signed his franchise tag tender in order to remain in Chicago through 2021, and while maintaining his desire for a long-term deal, the Bears' best wideout is focused on the upcoming season.
news

Trades could be fewer than usual in 2021 NFL Draft's first round

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Thursday night's 2021 NFL Draft first round could see less than trade action than usual. 
news

John Harbaugh guarantees Ravens QB Lamar Jackson's fifth-year option will be picked up

With the 2021 NFL Draft coming up quick, 2018 first-rounder Lamar Jackson still hasn't had his fifth-year option picked up by the Ravens. But head coach John Harbaugh emphatically stated it will happen: "Guarantee it."
news

Jerry Jones believes Cowboys have chance to select top defensive player at No. 10

With nine offensive players projected to potentially go off the board before the Cowboys pick 10th, owner Jerry Jones believes the best defensive player will still be available when he chooses. 
news

Washington bringing Ereck Flowers back in trade with Dolphins

Ereck Flowers﻿' tumultuous NFL career appears to have achieved some stability, and he's heading back to where he first found it. The Dolphins have agreed to trade Flowers to the Washington Football Team.
news

Fifth-year option tracker for 2018 first-round picks

The deadline for NFL teams to option the fifth year on rookie contracts for their 2018 first-round picks is Monday, May 3, and some clubs are getting out ahead of the pack.
news

DeVonta Smith on weight questions: 'We're not weightlifting. We're not bodybuilders'

DeVonta Smith may have won the Heisman last season but is still facing questions about his weight. Tuesday, the former Alabama star -- who is expected to be among the top wideouts drafted -- dismissed questions about the issue.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW