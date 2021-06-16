Brian Schottenheimer: Jaguars haven't named starting QB for 2021 season

A year of change for the Jaguars hasn't spared anyone, including Gardner Minshew﻿'s mop.

Where Minshew stands with the club remains intriguing, though, because while the Jaguars are clearly moving into a new era under center, Minshew is still around. And despite what one might say about a backup seated behind a newly anointed savior of a franchise, Minshew still carries value.

The question, then, is what Minshew's role might be with the new-look Jaguars. Passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer cautioned against assuming Minshew was entrenched as the No. 2 quarterback when asked about the position group Wednesday, especially after the Jaguars added veteran passer C.J. Beathard in the offseason. In his mind at this stage, everything remains wide open, even after Jacksonville spent the No. 1 overall pick on Clemson star Trevor Lawrence﻿.

"Well, again, I don't agree 100 percent," Schottenheimer said Wednesday of Minshew's projected standing as the second option under center. "We certainly haven't named a starter. Our objective from Day 1 was to build the best quarterback room that we could. We knew what we had in Gardner. C.J. was a guy that we really looked at on field and we saw him make a lot of the plays and have some of the athleticism that we really, really like from our quarterbacks. Jake Luton was highly [thought] of last year, I know we really like him in Seattle when he came out. And then of course you get a chance to add a Trevor Lawrence to the mix, you're going to do that. But we're not in a position where we're saying hey, '[No.] 1, 2, 3, 4.'