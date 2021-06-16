Debrief: What matters, what doesn't as offseason programs wrap up

Stephon Gilmore skips minicamp. One of the most misunderstood aspects of The Patriot Way is the notion that every player is treated equally. Stephon Gilmore is not every Patriot.

Bill Belichick has loved Gilmore since the day he arrived, something that could be seen this week when Belichick was asked about his cornerback's absence. At first, the coach alluded to weather issues for late-arriving players. That bought Belichick a day. Then he made it clear that Gilmore's absence wasn't a huge concern.

It's rare for the Patriots to give out money when they don't need to, but it happens every so often with special players. They have given short-term pay bumps before the season to favorite sons like Julian Edelman, Patrick Chung and ... Stephon Gilmore in the past. Gilmore's contract (he has one year left on the five-year pact that initially brought him to New England in 2017) was adjusted up before the 2020 season, and it wouldn't be a surprise at all if that happens again, especially after hearing teammate Devin McCourty﻿'s thoughts on the matter.

"Gilly is still under contract so when he comes back in, he does what he does," McCourty said via NBCSports New England. "And we all know that he's a guy, I think, you know ... I've been talking to him. He's still a part of this team."

With increased fines in training camp, holding out of minicamp is one of the last forms of leverage a player can easily exercise. It sounds like this is part of a negotiation, and there isn't too much concern on either side.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa throws five interceptions in a driving rainstorm. I will not put too much stock into player performance or depth-chart speculation in June. I will not put too much stock into player performance or depth-chart speculation in June. I will not put too much stock into player performance or depth-chart speculation in June.

Patriots reporters continue to write about Mac Jones out-playing Cam Newton. Non-padded practices with minimal or no pass rush help a few different types of players. One is the shifty slot receiver that no defender can cover in space. The other is the accurate pocket quarterback who doesn't have to move much.