Patriots give CB Stephon Gilmore a $5M raise for 2020

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is getting a pay raise for 2020.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Patriots agreed to give cornerback Stephon Gilmore a $5 million raise for this year, per a source informed of the pact.
The move bumps Gilmore's 2020 salary from $10.5 million to $15.5 million with a chance to get to $17.5 million if he wins DPOY again.
The 29-year-old has two years left on his contract with the Patriots.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted that the Patriots moved salary from 2021 into 2020, per a source. We've seen salary borrowed from future years in the past to help keep players happy without completely reworking their contract -- the Falcons did this with Julio Jones back in 2018.
Gilmore's future in New England would likely be addressed next year.
The move to bump Gilmore's pay to $15.5 million this year comes after the Buffalo Bills handed Tre'Davious White an extension worth $17.5 annual, and the Los Angeles Rams inked Jalen Ramsey to a $20 million-per-year pact.