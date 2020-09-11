Patriots give CB Stephon Gilmore a $5M raise for 2020

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is getting a pay raise for 2020.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Patriots agreed to give cornerback Stephon Gilmore a $5 million raise for this year, per a source informed of the pact.

The move bumps Gilmore's 2020 salary from $10.5 million to $15.5 million with a chance to get to $17.5 million if he wins DPOY again.

The 29-year-old has two years left on his contract with the Patriots.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted that the Patriots moved salary from 2021 into 2020, per a source. We've seen salary borrowed from future years in the past to help keep players happy without completely reworking their contract -- the Falcons did this with Julio Jones back in 2018.

Gilmore's future in New England would likely be addressed next year.