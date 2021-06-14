Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore a holdout, not present for mandatory minicamp

Around the NFL

New England Patriots corner Stephon Gilmore is holding out of mandatory minicamp this week.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported that Gilmore is not present to open minicamp and will sit out the three-day session, per sources informed of the situation.

The 2019 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year winner is seeking a new contract and rehabbing from a partially torn quad, Rapoport added.

Bill Belichick was asked Monday about whether Gilmore would attend minicamp. The coach was predictably evasive on the subject, noting severe weather hampered some players getting into town and didn't specifically address the CB's plans.

"Had a little weather here, we're working through some travel arrangements," Belichick said. "We'll see what the full level of participation is here today and for this week. I'm sure we'll have a pretty full roster."

Asked if Gilmore was one player whose plans were affected, Belichick responded: "Like I said we were kind of scrambling to get things going this morning, so I didn't really have a chance to see everyone myself, so we'll see where we're at."

Gilmore is set to earn a $7 million base salary this season after the Patriots moved up $4.5 million last year during training camp to appease the corner. The Pro Bowler's salary this season is 24th among corners, per Over The Cap. From that evaluation standpoint, he's clearly underpaid. His cap number this season, however, is highest among CBs at $16.265 million, per OTC.

The 30-year-old is susceptible to just over $93,000 in fines for skipping mandatory minicamp.

Last year the Pats solved the contract issue by moving money up. With Gilmore heading into the final year of his deal, that maneuver isn't available to Belichick this time around.

Since signing a five-year, $65 million contract with the Patriots in 2017, Gilmore has seen his value increase but corner after corner leapfrog him in pay. He now sits outside the top 10 in average money per year at the position. One of the best cover men in the NFL wants his new contract now and is willing to skip mandatory workouts to make his point known.

