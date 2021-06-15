Roundup: Panthers sign first-round pick Jaycee Horn to rookie deal

The Panthers have signed their top selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn﻿, whom the club drafted eighth overall, has agreed to terms on his four-year rookie deal, the team announced Tuesday. Horn was the first defensive player to come off the board in April.

The signing comes just in time for the start of mandatory minicamp, which will begin for the majority of the league on Tuesday.

Horn is eighth of the Panthers' 11 draft picks to sign on the dotted line.

The son of Pro Bowl receiver Joe Horn, the 21-year-old Jaycee possess the skills, IQ and natural athleticism that should help him make an immediate in a secondary that includes Donte Jackson and A.J. Bouye﻿.

According to PFF, the South Carolina product allowed just eight completions in coverage during his junior season in 2020, the fewest in the SEC among players with at least 20 targets.

