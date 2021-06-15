Around the NFL

Roundup: Panthers sign first-round pick Jaycee Horn to rookie deal

Published: Jun 15, 2021 at 11:39 AM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Panthers have signed their top selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn﻿, whom the club drafted eighth overall, has agreed to terms on his four-year rookie deal, the team announced Tuesday. Horn was the first defensive player to come off the board in April.

The signing comes just in time for the start of mandatory minicamp, which will begin for the majority of the league on Tuesday.

Horn is eighth of the Panthers' 11 draft picks to sign on the dotted line.

The son of Pro Bowl receiver Joe Horn, the 21-year-old Jaycee possess the skills, IQ and natural athleticism that should help him make an immediate in a secondary that includes Donte Jackson and A.J. Bouye﻿.

According to PFF, the South Carolina product allowed just eight completions in coverage during his junior season in 2020, the fewest in the SEC among players with at least 20 targets.

Here is other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Monday:

  • Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams will not report to minicamp, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Pelissero added that Adams is not in attendance due to personal reasons.
  • Miami Dolphins cornerback ﻿Xavien Howard﻿ officially became a holdout after not reporting for minicamp.
  • Baltimore Ravens defensive end ﻿Derek Wolfe﻿ had pneumonia recently and won't be practicing this week, according to coach John Harbaugh. Wolfe, who also skipped voluntary workouts, signed a three-year, $12 million extension in March.
  • New York Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters that left tackle Mekhi Becton (foot) won't participate in minicamp this week, per SNY's Ralph Vacchiano. "We're very confident he'll be ready to go (by training camp)," Saleh explained, "He's just got a little nagging foot injury. It's not worth it to put him out there and make something so small a lot worse."

Related Content

news

Half of NFL teams have 51 or more players vaccinated for COVID-19

Sixteen of the NFL's 32 teams have 51 or more players vaccinated for COVID-19, while the other 16 teams have 50 or fewer players vaccinated, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Free-agent DT Sheldon Richardson returns to Vikings  

Recently cut by the Browns, defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson has signed with another one of his previous teams, the Minnesota Vikings. 
news

49ers TE George Kittle: Trey Lance 'has all the attributes to be a very special quarterback'

Joining NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" Tuesday, George Kittle gushed over the No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance. 
news

Xavien Howard not attending minicamp; Dolphins HC Brian Flores says 'it's a very unique situation'

Xavien Howard's only played season on a previous contract extension, but he isn't at the first day of Dolphins minicamp and a new deal is the reason, head coach Brian Flores said. 
news

Steelers' T.J. Watt 'not going to be talking about' contract status

Steelers game wrecker T.J. Watt is due for a huge new contract, but that doesn't mean he's ready to talk about it. "With respect to the process, I'm not going to be talking about any contract stuff," Watt said Tuesday. 
news

Chiefs plan to use DT Chris Jones as edge rusher in 2021

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said the plan is to get defensive tackle Chris Jones some snaps at defensive end in 2021 to exploit matchups.
news

James Jones: 'Don't read too much into' Packers president Mark Murphy's comments on Aaron Rodgers

NFL Network analyst James Jones, a former Packers teammate of Aaron Rodgers, offered some new perspective on the ongoing situation between the reigning NFL MVP and his team. 
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Minicamp begins, Stephon Gilmore absent

A room filled with some heroes - Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal bring you the latest news in the NFL as 18 teams start minicamp this week.
news

DE Danielle Hunter, Vikings agree to restructured deal

Two-time Pro Bowl DE Danielle Hunter and the Vikings have agreed to terms on a reworked deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Jets, Jamison Crowder renegotiate deal to keep WR in 2021

New York and wideout Jamison Crowder have finalized a reworked contract to keep Crowder with the Jets through 2021, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Trevor Lawrence's hamstring is 'doing great,' but it's 'a little frustrating' for No. 1 pick not being able to go full speed

No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence updated reporters Monday that his hamstring is doing well, though it's bit frustrating not being able to go full throttle as Jaguars trainers hold him back as a precaution. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW