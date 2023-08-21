2023 NFL Preseason Debrief, Week 2: Top rookies? Who's winning position battles? MVP of August?!

25) I have no clue who the Titans' third receiver is, and that was true even before Kyle Philips got hurt Saturday night. With Treylon Burks currently out with a sprained LCL, that means I have no clue who the Titans' second receiver is. Expect a lot of two-tight end sets.

26) Tanner McKee is becoming a thing. The sixth-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles has played lights out in both of his outings, in stark contrast to backup Marcus Mariota's ugly performances and practice reports. There's no way Philadelphia can try to sneak McKee onto the practice squad now. The quarterback factory is back!

27) Philly lost cornerback Zech McPhearson for the season to a torn Achilles on Thursday night. He was likely to make the team as a key backup at the slot and outside. The Eagles remain deep enough at cornerback, although rookie Kelee Ringo hasn't looked ready for a role on the outside. Josh Jobe is probably their No. 4 cornerback.

28) The Eagles are going to play a lot of rookies for such a good team. But it's pretty wild that third-round safety Sydney Brown may be the only starter, while first-round defenders Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith come off the bench as super subs. Brown flies all over the field and could be the favorite to start opposite Reed Blankenship.

29) Zach Cunningham started the Eagles' second preseason game next to Nakobe Dean. That's the most likely Week 1 pairing. Cunningham has shown up in practices, per Bo Wulf on the Birds with Friends podcast, and looked great against the Browns. Fellow recent signing Myles Jack decided to retire on Sunday after being stuck with third-stringers in practice.

30) I'm not sure how to feel about the Baltimore Ravens' defense. The unit finished last season playing as well as nearly any group in football, yet it's hard to ignore how thin the Ravens are at cornerback after Marlon Humphrey's foot injury, which will likely keep him out to start the season. They had major questions and injury concerns at CB even before Humphrey's surgery.

31) Jadeveon Clowney to the Ravens just makes sense. They needed each other, and based on Baltimore's track record with aging D-line veterans, Clowney figures to provide a boost at a thin edge spot.

32) I mentioned the strange Tyler Huntley situation last week. After missing practice all week with a hamstring injury, his status as Baltimore's backup seems even less certain. Could the Ravens get a fourth-round pick for him?

33) The Ravens were trying Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard on the offensive line early in camp, but the veteran's back to working at fullback and tight end after he asked off the new duties. Baltimore may revisit the idea next offseason.

34) There wasn't much drama in the Commanders' quarterback competition, but Sam Howell truly did appear to check all the necessary boxes this offseason before being named the starter. I'm expecting a lot of highlight-reel plays and plenty of mistakes. He's strong in the quick game and is a good runner. That may be necessary behind a shaky-looking offensive line.

35) Joey Slye won the Commanders' kicking competition over Michael "Money Badger" Badgley. Just thought you would want to know.

36) Former Titans, Steelers and Broncos coach Mike Munchak has been hanging around the Rams' facility as a consultant, per Jourdan Rodrigue on the 11 Personnel podcast. Munchak is one of the great position coaches of the last 20 years and would be a massive addition to the Rams if they can keep him in the building.

37) Rodrigue noted that Rams rookie edge rusher Byron Young was given the locked-in starter treatment, getting Saturday night's game off. The third-round pick reportedly had a strong week of joint practices against the Raiders.

38) I was in person for the Stetson Bennett-vs.-Aidan O'Connell showdown in Los Angeles. It makes sense the Rams want to see what they have in Bennett, but he does not look ready to be a primary backup as a rookie. He threw an ugly pick-six and is very lucky not to have five or six interceptions over the last two weeks. Could L.A. sign a veteran to back up Matthew Stafford?

39) O'Connell, meanwhile, looks like he belongs. His ball placement in both games has been fantastic. There's not much reason for the Raiders to keep Brian Hoyer on the roster.

40) Reading and listening to Raiders coverage all month has left fans higher on the defense than expected -- and probably more worried about the offense. Jimmy Garoppolo knocked the rust off, however, with a solid touchdown drive against the Rams. He reportedly had a good week of practices, too, after a shaky couple of weeks.

41) The Seattle Seahawks had a positive week on the injury front, getting Kenneth Walker III back to practice after three weeks off with a groin injury. Zach Charbonnet has popped off nice runs in each preseason game, earning a big role alongside Walker. Just listening to Pete Carroll talk, I think the Seahawks like Charbonnet more because he's more complete and reliable. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks was also activated off the PUP list this week.

42) Undrafted UCLA wideout Jake Bobo was Seattle's leading receiver in the team's mock game and preseason opener. According to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic, the Seahawks have adopted a catchphrase "More Bobo" inside the locker room. He gave the people what they wanted with a 28-yard pickup from Geno Smith in the second preseason. We could all use more Bobo in our lives. Bobo aside, the Seahawks possibly own the top wideout trio in the league. Rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a beautiful 48-yard gainer among three catches on Saturday.

43) Seahawks rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon has missed so much time with a hamstring injury that his status for Week 1 is uncertain, and a starting job appears unlikely, at least early. Tre Brown may have won an edge over competitor Mike Jackson with an interception against the Cowboys.

44) Training camp and the preseason are for players like second-year Cowboys wideout Jalen Tolbert. After a lost, disappointing rookie year, the 2022 third-round pick looked like a different player in Oxnard and has created separation consistently in the preseason. He led the Cowboys in receiving Saturday and has earned a role on the Week 1 offense.

45) Despite his first-round status, Mazi Smith is not expected to start to open the season, according to Jon Machota and Saad Yousuf of The Athletic. Veteran Johnathan Hankins remains ahead of Smith. The Cowboys drafted for need with Smith and second-round tight end Luke Schoonmaker and neither may have much of a role early.

46) Everyone's favorite 5-5 running back, Deuce Vaughn, has undoubtedly made the Dallas Cowboys with a strong camp and two dynamite preseason performances. He could earn meaningful snaps in the regular season behind Tony Pollard. Rico Dowdle appears next in line for snaps, but a veteran pickup could make sense here.

48) Both Kevin Fishbain and Adam Jahns of The Athletic say that slot-only corner Kyler Gordon was the best Chicago defensive player in camp. The route to the Bears defense improving starts in their intriguing young secondary, where general manager Ryan Poles has invested a ton of resources.

49) Undrafted rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent has a shot to beat out P.J. Walker for the Bears' backup job. The 23-year-old out of (*checks notes*) Shepherd University could be a boon for D-II representation. Walker has struggled in the preseason, although he was given $2 million guaranteed in the offseason. He's probably not going anywhere, but the Bears have to carry Bagent on their roster now because he's played too well to try to slip through waivers.

50) The Bears haven't had big-ticket free-agent linebacker Tremaine Edmunds on the field in nearly three weeks with an undisclosed injury. It's something to watch for Edmunds in a new system, especially because his Bills career was such a roller coaster. Bears wideout Chase Claypool has also been out for two weeks as of this writing.

51) Anthony Richardson sat out the second preseason game, but Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen indicated that the team's starters would likely play this week. I'll be curious to see how much rookie slot receiver Josh Downs plays with him. Downs, Richardson's camp roommate, made some plays this weekend. He's competing with veteran Isaiah McKenzie for the starting job.

52) Colts owner Jim Irsay extended a short olive branch to running back Jonathan Taylor over the weekend with some measured words, but it's anyone's guess what will actually end the standoff. The Colts also said Taylor missed practice this week with an "excused absence," so it appears they are trying to avoid inflaming the situation.

53) Kenny Pickett has led the Steelers to three touchdowns in three preseason possessions. No young quarterback has received more consistent camp hype as someone who has developed this offseason -- and he's backed it up in the games.

54) Pittsburgh running back Jaylen Warren's 62-yard touchdown showed Steelers coaches something Najee Harris simply can't do. (Harris had exactly one run of more than 20 yards in 272 attempts last season.) Warren is also one of the better receiving backs in football, according to some metrics. Consider this a good problem for the Steelers and a reason to divide the workload more than they did a year ago.