2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Saturday's games

Bobby Kownack's takeaways:
- Tank has plenty of tread. Jacksonville opted to roll with its backups following a pair of joint practices in Detroit, which paved the way for the Tank Bigsby show against the Lions. The third-round rookie running back collected 14 touches on 25 snaps, turning heavy usage into a tantalizing display of shiftiness and vision. Bigsby averaged 5.4 yards per carry on 13 totes for 70 yards. Three of those attempts went for 10-plus yards, for a big run percentage of 23.1, and he ripped off another 17-yarder where he juked two defenders who had him dead to rights to bounce outside, but it was called back for holding. The Jaguars struggled to find a 1B to Travis Etienne's 1A last season -- no other RB who finished the season on the roster eclipsed 200 yards rushing -- but it appears that problem could have a solution.
- A pair of Lions old and new stand out. John Cominsky put in a short afternoon of work and looked exactly how he should against second-stringers. The defensive lineman, who started eight games last year, set the edge consistently across his 12 snaps, but he also earned a sack of C.J. Beathard after manhandling offensive tackle Chandler Brewer aside, and he delivered a fourth-down stop with a timely batted ball at the line. No. 18 overall pick Jack Campbell received considerably more work, logging 30 snaps and lasting into the first drive of the third quarter. A burgeoning tackling machine, the off-ball linebacker recorded a tackle on half of his 12 plays covering the run. He led the team with seven in total, added a quarterback pressure and made finding the right spot routine. It was a leaky day overall for the Detroit D, but the takeaways from likely contributors were largely positive.
