What We Learned

2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Saturday's games

Published: Aug 19, 2023 at 04:20 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

FULL BOX SCORE


Bobby Kownack's takeaways:

  1. Tank has plenty of tread. Jacksonville opted to roll with its backups following a pair of joint practices in Detroit, which paved the way for the Tank Bigsby show against the Lions. The third-round rookie running back collected 14 touches on 25 snaps, turning heavy usage into a tantalizing display of shiftiness and vision. Bigsby averaged 5.4 yards per carry on 13 totes for 70 yards. Three of those attempts went for 10-plus yards, for a big run percentage of 23.1, and he ripped off another 17-yarder where he juked two defenders who had him dead to rights to bounce outside, but it was called back for holding. The Jaguars struggled to find a 1B to Travis Etienne's 1A last season -- no other RB who finished the season on the roster eclipsed 200 yards rushing -- but it appears that problem could have a solution.
  2. A pair of Lions old and new stand out. John Cominsky put in a short afternoon of work and looked exactly how he should against second-stringers. The defensive lineman, who started eight games last year, set the edge consistently across his 12 snaps, but he also earned a sack of C.J. Beathard after manhandling offensive tackle Chandler Brewer aside, and he delivered a fourth-down stop with a timely batted ball at the line. No. 18 overall pick Jack Campbell received considerably more work, logging 30 snaps and lasting into the first drive of the third quarter. A burgeoning tackling machine, the off-ball linebacker recorded a tackle on half of his 12 plays covering the run. He led the team with seven in total, added a quarterback pressure and made finding the right spot routine. It was a leaky day overall for the Detroit D, but the takeaways from likely contributors were largely positive.

Back to top

Want to follow these storylines and more? NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch live out-of-market preseason games, daily coverage on NFL Network, the best NFL programming on-demand and much more! Plus, NFL RedZone is now part of NFL+ Premium! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Friday's doubleheader

Daniel Jones and the starting offense looked sensational in the Giants' win over the Panthers, while Bijan Robinson and the Falcons offered up plenty of reason for optimism in a tie with the Bengals. 
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Browns-Eagles tie on Thursday night

Cleveland and Philadelphia came away from their Week 2 preseason tilt with an 18-18 tie. 
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Sunday's doubleheader

The first full week of preseason games concluded with a good start by Saints quarterback Derek Carr against a familiar opponent in the Chiefs, plus a dominating performance by the Raiders over the 49ers.
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Saturday's games

The NFL offered up a six-game preseason slate, which kicked off with Justin Fields histrionics, Anthony Richardson's debut and Damar Hamlin's return. 
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Friday's games

The NFL offered up a full slate of Friday night preseason games.
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Thursday's doubleheader

DeMeco Ryans, C.J. Stroud and the Texans notched a victory in their preseason debut over the host Patriots, before Seattle's rookies led it past Minnesota. 
news

2023 Hall of Fame Game: What We Learned from Browns' win over Jets

Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson ignited a Cleveland comeback, rallying his squad past the Jets, 21-16, in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game. 
news

What We Learned from 'Back Together Weekend' Sunday

NFL.com's Eric Edholm provides his takeaways from Back Together Weekend on Sunday. 
news

What We Learned from 'Back Together Weekend' Saturday 

NFL.com's Nick Shook provides his takeaways from Back Together Weekend on Saturday. 
news

NFL schedule: What We Learned from each team's 17-game slate for 2023 season

The complete 2023 NFL regular-season schedule is here! NFL.com dives deep into each team's 17-game slate to identify the must-watch matchups and biggest takeaways.
news

2023 NFL Draft: What We Learned from Florida, TCU, Tennessee pro days

Thursday's pro days had scouts flocking to see some of the 2023 NFL Draft's top prospects in action. How did Florida QB Anthony Richardson fare? What did we learn about TCU WR Quentin Johnston and Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker? Eric Edholm provides five takeaways.