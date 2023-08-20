Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa felt 'really good' getting back on field despite early interception

Along with the excitement of seeing Tagovailoa make the in-game adjustments, it was also good to see the quarterback come away from the game without injury, despite taking a few big hits.

Two stints in the concussion protocol limited Tagovailoa's availability in the 2022 season -- he missed four regular season games and Miami's postseason appearance -- and raised concerns about the possibility of future head injuries.

Tagovailoa has added new elements to his offseason workout program in light of last season's concussions, specifically practicing jiu jitsu techniques which teach one to safely fall while protecting the body, a key skill when getting tackled a dozen times a game. And Tagovailoa put that preparation to use in a game for the first time Saturday, with what he described as positive results.

"It's how you react to it," he said. "It's a physical sport. It's tough. But yeah, went out there and was expecting to get hit, was expecting to go to the ground, all of that."

If Tagovailoa can stay healthy the Dolphins' offensive potential skyrockets. While he was on the field last season the unit was one of the most potent in the league. That chemistry and big-play ability was on display Saturday, as even after Tagovailoa's night ended the offense continued to put up points with backup Skylar Thompson at the helm, totaling 398 net yards by the end of the game.