Around the NFL

Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins staging hold-in while in negotiations for new contract

Published: Aug 16, 2023 at 10:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is staging a hold-in as he awaits a new contract.

The former first-round pick, set to make $10.753 million on the fifth-year option, has barely practiced in recent weeks (doing individual drills but sitting out team work), leading to questions about his status. Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday that Wilkins' absence is contract-related, not injury concerns.

"Christian is such a good player, such an important person in the locker room, who has made it clear that he feels that his play is deserving of a contract," McDaniel said. "We would agree, as the Miami Dolphins organization. Henceforth, we are in negotiations. And as a result, he hasn't been participating in team (drills). When he next participates, that'll be up to him."

Related Links

In four seasons in Miami, Wilkins has improved each campaign, generating 98 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 30 QB pressures in 2022.

The defensive tackle market has taken a leap this offseason, with Quinnen Williams, Jeffery Simmons, Daron Payne and Dexter Lawrence all inking extensions worth $22.5 million-plus per season. Wilkins projects to join that group.

In the meantime, he'll sit out of team drills as the 2023 campaign approaches.

McDaniel told reporters that has no issues with how the stud DT is conducting his business.

"Every player, it's like a snowflake, I would say, unique to itself. I'm comfortable with the situation as it stands," the coach said on Wednesday. "Christian and I are in constant communication. This is part of the business that a lot of teams are dealing with."

Related Content

news

Raiders activate first-round edge Tyree Wilson from non-football injury list

Raiders rookie edge Tyree Wilson (foot) has been activated from the non-football injury list and can start practicing with the team at any point, head coach Josh McDaniels confirmed on Wednesday.
news

Buccaneers WR Russell Gage believed to have suffered season-ending knee injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage suffered a potentially season-ending knee injury during Wednesday's joint practice with the New York Jets, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey (foot) to undergo surgery, expected to miss at least a month

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is dealing with a foot injury and is expected to undergo surgery on it Wednesday, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Richie James getting more work with Chiefs' first-team offense after injuries to WRs, preseason flashes

The Kansas City Chiefs signing wide receiver ﻿Richie James﻿ in April flew so far below the radar it registered barely a blip. Steadily, that blip has ballooned with each passing week.
news

Steelers first-round LT Broderick Jones happy to 'sit back' behind Dan Moore Jr.: 'I like to feel things out' 

The Steelers traded up to No. 14 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft to snipe offensive tackle Broderick Jones. But the move to secure the Georgia product doesn't mean he's in line to be the Week 1 starter.
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard on RB Jonathan Taylor situation: 'We need to get him 100% healthy before we do anything'

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor returned to the team this week but remained on the sideline, and general manager Chris Ballard suggested it's the rehab holding back Taylor from participating in practice.
news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 2 recap: Jets forging new identity

Brendan Walker recaps Episode 2 of Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets. Gang Green is loaded with star power and playmaking ability on offense, but can the offensive line hold up its end of the bargain? Robert Saleh puts the unit on blast.
news

Packers OT David Bakhtiari on QB Jordan Love: 'His baseline for me is way higher' than usual first-year starter

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari has been pumped with what he's seen from Jordan Love so far in camp, and he plans to continue grading the quarterback with higher expectations than for a first-year starter.
news

Chargers DL CJ Okoye on sack in first organized game: 'I have never played football, just magically got a sack'

CJ Okoye arrived to the Los Angeles Chargers as part of the NFL International Pathway program on May 4. Just more than three months later, he played a football game for the first time in his life and came away with a sack of a national champion, Stetson Bennett.
news

Giants DC Wink Martindale expects Kayvon Thibodeaux to be 'at the top of everything'

Like most starters, Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux didn't suit up for New York's loss to the Lions on Friday. He instead met a challenge handed down to him by defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.