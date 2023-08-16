Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins staging hold-in while in negotiations for new contract

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is staging a hold-in as he awaits a new contract.
The former first-round pick, set to make $10.753 million on the fifth-year option, has barely practiced in recent weeks (doing individual drills but sitting out team work), leading to questions about his status. Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday that Wilkins' absence is contract-related, not injury concerns.
"Christian is such a good player, such an important person in the locker room, who has made it clear that he feels that his play is deserving of a contract," McDaniel said. "We would agree, as the Miami Dolphins organization. Henceforth, we are in negotiations. And as a result, he hasn't been participating in team (drills). When he next participates, that'll be up to him."
In four seasons in Miami, Wilkins has improved each campaign, generating 98 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 30 QB pressures in 2022.
The defensive tackle market has taken a leap this offseason, with Quinnen Williams, Jeffery Simmons, Daron Payne and Dexter Lawrence all inking extensions worth $22.5 million-plus per season. Wilkins projects to join that group.
In the meantime, he'll sit out of team drills as the 2023 campaign approaches.
McDaniel told reporters that has no issues with how the stud DT is conducting his business.
"Every player, it's like a snowflake, I would say, unique to itself. I'm comfortable with the situation as it stands," the coach said on Wednesday. "Christian and I are in constant communication. This is part of the business that a lot of teams are dealing with."