Around the NFL

Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins rave about rookie RB De'Von Achane: 'Man, he's going to be good'

Published: Aug 09, 2023 at 08:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Reports surrounding the Miami Dolphins being in the mix to sign workhorse running back ﻿Dalvin Cook﻿ have cooled the offseason hype of third-round rookie De'Von Achane.

With the pads coming on this week during the Dolphins' joint practices against the Atlanta Falcons ahead of Friday night's preseason tussle, Achane is once again flashing dynamic potential.

"I've seen him running between tackles and break tackles and stay on his feet and do a lot of amazing stuff this camp," receiver ﻿Jaylen Waddle﻿ said of Achane, via The Palm Beach Post. "I'm like, 'Man, he's going to be good.'"

Dolphins safety ﻿Brandon Jones﻿ compared Achane to former Titans speedster Chris Johnson.

"I know he's going to have a super successful rookie season and just overall career," Jones said of Achane.

Related Links

Achane enters the NFL with white-hot speed, running a 4.32 40-yard dash at the combine, and can be a dual-threat back in both the run and pass.

"He's very talented," backup quarterback Mike White said. "You can see that from Day 1 when he got here after rookie minicamp. Athletically, he's very gifted and I think he's starting to really learn the nuances of the pro game. He's not a gadgety speed guy."

In his final season at Texas A&M, Achane rushed for 1,102 yards on 196 carries with eight touchdowns in 10 games. He also added 196 receiving yards and three scores on 36 catches.

Immediately after the Dolphins made him a third-round selection, Achane profiled as a perfect fit in Mike McDaniel's offense as a third-down speedster who could take advantage of space behind early-down backs ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ and ﻿Jeff Wilson﻿.

Achane said Tuesday he can be more than just a player who can get to the edge.

"Some people think I'm fast, that I always want to run outside or do outside zone plays," he said. "But you know, like (Texas A&M) coach (Jimbo) Fisher said, I also can run in between the tackles. Most of my big runs in college were in between the tackles. So I felt like linebackers might overpursue.

"I like running in between the tackles anyway. I feel like it's easier for me, as far as my vision and my patience."

The Cook rumors are likely to persist until the veteran finds a landing spot. However, we'll see how Achane might fit into the Dolphins' offense starting Friday. Preseason games aren't great venues for analyzing most positions, but rookie running backs are among the few who've taken exhibition shine into the regular season action -- see ﻿Dameon Pierce﻿ in 2022.

Related Content

news

Commanders' Ron Rivera: 'I put my foot in my mouth' with Eric Bieniemy comments

Commanders coach Ron Rivera offered a mea culpa Wednesday following Tuesday's comments regarding the transition to new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy's approach.
news

Packers RB AJ Dillon looking to be more punishing against defenses in 2023

Packers RB AJ Dillon is gearing up to have make it hard on opposing defenses as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. 
news

Vikings owner Mark Wilf: 'Real focus is 100 percent on 2023,' not Kirk Cousins' expiring contract

Vikings owner Mark Wilf is abstaining from making declarative statements regarding Kirk Cousins﻿' future. He said that ownership would allow GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O'Connell to make that decision at a later date.
news

Commanders' Chase Young: 'I'm feeling explosive again' entering pivotal 2023 season 

Washington Commanders edge rusher Chase Young has shed the brace off his surgically repaired knee nearly 21 months after tearing his ACL and is finally ready to get his career back on track. 
news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 1 recap: Jets take off amid highest of expectations 

All eyes are on Aaron Rodgers and a Jets team with high hopes as "Hard Knocks" premiered Tuesday night. 
news

Vikings to honor Hall of Fame head coach Bud Grant throughout 2023 season

The Vikings plan to commemorate the life of the most prolific coach in team history, Bud Grant. Minnesota will wear its classic uniform with a "Bud" signature patch for the home opener, plus a helmet sticker of the signature for the remainder of the season.
news

Free-agent RB Kareem Hunt on his way to meet with Colts following Saints visit

﻿Kareem Hunt﻿ is attracting sudden interest at just the right time. The running back completed a "great" visit with the New Orleans Saints and immediately headed for a meeting with the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Eric Bieniemy admits his intensity has required Commanders to adjust in camp

It's Eric Bieniemy's first opportunity to prove himself outside of the shadow of Andy Reid, and his eagerness is visible in his intensity. Some of his players haven't taken too kindly to it, according to Commanders coach Ron Rivera.
news

Marvin Lewis, Mike Zimmer selected as head coaches for 2024 Polynesian Bowl

The Polynesian Bowl announced Tuesday that former NFL coaches Marvin Lewis and Mike Zimmer will serve as head coaches for next year's annual all-star game.
news

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) excused from practice; Titans seeing 'vintage' DeAndre Hopkins

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More