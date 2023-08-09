Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins rave about rookie RB De'Von Achane: 'Man, he's going to be good'

Achane enters the NFL with white-hot speed, running a 4.32 40-yard dash at the combine, and can be a dual-threat back in both the run and pass.

"He's very talented," backup quarterback Mike White said. "You can see that from Day 1 when he got here after rookie minicamp. Athletically, he's very gifted and I think he's starting to really learn the nuances of the pro game. He's not a gadgety speed guy."

In his final season at Texas A&M, Achane rushed for 1,102 yards on 196 carries with eight touchdowns in 10 games. He also added 196 receiving yards and three scores on 36 catches.

Immediately after the Dolphins made him a third-round selection, Achane profiled as a perfect fit in Mike McDaniel's offense as a third-down speedster who could take advantage of space behind early-down backs ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ and ﻿Jeff Wilson﻿.

Achane said Tuesday he can be more than just a player who can get to the edge.

"Some people think I'm fast, that I always want to run outside or do outside zone plays," he said. "But you know, like (Texas A&M) coach (Jimbo) Fisher said, I also can run in between the tackles. Most of my big runs in college were in between the tackles. So I felt like linebackers might overpursue.

"I like running in between the tackles anyway. I feel like it's easier for me, as far as my vision and my patience."