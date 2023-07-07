Alec Ingold would love Dalvin Cook in Dolphins' RB room: 'That competition breeds excellence'

The Miami Dolphins remain one rumored club interested in adding recently released running back Dalvin Cook to its corps.
Signing Cook would give the Fins a workhorse but also make for a crowded RB room after the club brought back Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin and drafted De'Von Achane.
Despite the stocked stable, Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold said Friday on SiriusXM NFL Radio that players would welcome adding a player of Cook's caliber.
"Man, we've got a plethora of backs right now, especially with our second-round pick, De'Von," Ingold said. "We've got Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed. We've got some dawgs here, so having Dalvin Cook in the mix, that competition breeds excellence, man. You want as much good quality backs as you can possibly have, especially in our offense when guys can really make something happen with it. You can get the ball, you can touch it a million different ways. You've got out of the backfield, you've got in the backfield, outside zone, inside zone. We're gonna run some routes.
"More backs! Give me all the backs! Can we have 15 running backs in the training camp room? I would love it."
Despite coach Mike McDaniel coming from Kyle Shanahan's system, the Dolphins' ground game sputtered particularly early in 2022. Miami finished tied for 25th in rush yards for the season, and its 390 attempts were the second-fewest in the league, behind only Tampa Bay (386).
Miami finished the season with -0.5 rush yards over expected, tied for the worst in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats.
Having Mostert and Wilson on the field for a full season and adding a speedster like Achane could help turn things around in McDaniel's second season. But adding a workhorse like Cook could lift the backfield to new heights.