Free-agent RB Dalvin Cook wants to 'help somebody win and get over the hump'

"I want to go and be the piece that can just help somebody win and get over the hump and whatever that situation comes with, if it comes with me taking less reps, but me being in the perfect situation to hold up that trophy, I don't mind. I just wanna go somewhere I can just get the ball and just help somebody win, and turn the next page."

The Dolphins aren't exactly short on running backs. Miami managed to retain both Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson in 2023, but there is certainly still room to add another running back. If Cook would join the Dolphins, he'd be the top back on the roster with ample support available.

Such support could be necessary for Cook, a running back who has received 249-plus carries in each of the last four seasons. He shouldered the rushing load for the Vikings in that span, which also had an effect on his physical condition, resulting in a nagging shoulder issue that caused Cook to miss two or more games in each season from 2019-2021.

Cook has since addressed his shoulder injury and believes he's free from any worry going forward.

"I got that done this offseason. I'd been playing with it for the last few years," Cook said. "It was one of those things where it was always in the back of my mind when I'd take a carry of how I can get through this next play and be productive. But now I just got it out the back of my mind and got it done. I'm right on schedule to go be ready to play, and I should be ready for training camp once my doctors clear me.

"I'm feeling great, I'm healthy, I've been training every day. So I'm ready to go, man. Just tightening up the screws and making sure this shoulder is locked in."