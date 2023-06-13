Free-agent RB Dalvin Cook says he's in no rush to find new team, wants to find 'right fit'

Although Cook played in every game last season for the first time in his six NFL seasons, he suffered a torn labrum and had surgery to repair it in February. Cook said his shoulder feels good now and he's just settling in to find out what the next steps are in free agency -- and he's willing to be patient to find it.

"My shoulder is feeling great," Cook said. "So, it's like a waiting game right now at this point. Just trying to find that right situation, and I don't think it's a rush or anything.

"... I'm feeling great, being (in) the right shape and stuff like that just to play for a football team, that's going to be the best thing. I'm not in a rush to go sign with nobody. I'm trying to find the right fit for me and my family."

The Vikings released the four-time Pro Bowl running back last week after failing to find a trade partner this offseason, but he should have options out there if his asking price is reasonable. Cook, 27, ran for 1,153 yards and caught 39 passes for 295 yards last season. He has averaged 1,256 rush yards and 43 receptions for 350 yards per year over his past four seasons.

Cook said he enjoyed his time in Minnesota and is still adjusting to life on the open market.

"It's different, man," he said. "I got a lot of love for Minnesota. They brought a kid in that didn't know what to expect and they embraced me.

"I'm looking forward to this next step in my life and it's going to be fun. Whoever gets Dalvin Cook, they know what they are getting. That's just plain and simple. You know what you are getting out of me, and I'm going to be a great team player, great teammate, great person in the locker room. I'm just ready to go run the rock and help somebody win games."

With all the texts and Twitter DMs he's received since being released, Cook compared his current process to building a "Madden 24" roster.

"Man, it's crazy, man. It's crazy," Cook said. "I play Madden a lot, and I do create a GM in Madden with my son, so we've been playing and stuff like that. Going through this process in real life it kind of feels like a creative game to me.