Around the NFL

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins holding out hope for Dalvin Cook return: 'Maybe there's an outside chance'

Published: Jun 14, 2023 at 08:11 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Six seasons and 5,993 rushing yards later, Dalvin Cook has been moved on from the Minnesota Vikings.

Cook's quarterback for the past five years is still holding out hope that there's a chance of a reunion before the 2023 season commences, however.

"I'm excited to see where he goes, I'll always be pulling for him, and I'm kind of optimistically hoping we'll get him back -- who knows," Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said Wednesday, via team transcript. "But maybe there's an outside chance. We'll see."

It is highly doubtful Cook will be back with the Vikings anytime soon. His release was seen coming for months, and it's unlikely the Pro Bowl back would want to return to the Land of 10,000 Lakes at a price his now-former franchise could afford.

Regardless, Cousins -- who also said he's not expecting to have contract talks with the Vikings until March -- went out of his way to open his news conference with a tip of the helmet to his longtime teammate.

"I wanted to take the time just to acknowledge the respect I have for him as a player and a person and the difference he's made for our team," Cousins said. "His toughness. His consistency. I think he's been to four straight Pro Bowls, so that says it all right there."

Related Links

Cook's release came to be as it saved $9 million on the salary cap this season for the Vikings. It was also that latest wave in the Vikings' sea change of an offseason. Minnesota has released linebacker Eric Kendricks and wide receiver Adam Thielen, and traded pass rusher Za’Darius Smith, among other franchise-altering transactions prior to parting ways with Cook.

"I think there's always going to be change. So, you expect it every season," Cousins said. "I think people you've played a lot of snaps with -- like a Dalvin, like an Adam -- can be a little more difficult, but you can also point to some guys who may not have been back that are, like a Garrett [Bradbury] or an Alex [Mattison]. So that's also exciting to have a lot of stability there, too. The O-line is a group I'm very familiar with. Even losing Adam, you look at the receivers and you feel like you're throwing to guys you know, with the tight ends. So, there's some consistency there, too, and it'll always be that way. But I think we've got an experienced group on offense, which is a real positive."

The aforementioned Mattison has garnered the confidence of his teammates and coaches, alike.

Still, Mattison's largely been used as a fill-in for Cook during the former's four seasons with Minnesota. Mattison is actually coming off a 2022 campaign in which he had a career-low 89 touches as Cook turned in the first full season of his NFL career.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell is of the belief that Mattison has shown enough in his Vikings tenure to take the RB1 job and run with it, though.

"I feel really good about our running back room, and Alex Mattison is a huge reason why," O'Connell said Tuesday, via team transcript. "I think he's proven that he can, whether over the past few years when he's stepped in there and handling a really good workload and producing, and also just in our short-term together, his ability to handle the roles and responsibilities of that position in our offense. I feel great about where Alex is at. The next step in his career is obviously just a little bit more consistent opportunities, which obviously we hope to provide for him."

Cook's departure is the latest change to a Vikings roster responsible for a surprising 2022 NFC North title run. However, Cousins' future with the club beyond 2023 -- the final year of his current contract -- remains uncertain, as well.

And any certainty doesn't figure to come before the upcoming season has concluded.

"I think we'll probably talk about the contract next March," Cousins said, "and until then just focus on this season and the job to do right now."

Related Content

news

Chargers WR Mike Williams supports Brandon Staley playing him Week 18: 'That's what we get paid to do'

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams spoke to media for the first time since a Week 18 injury knocked him out of Los Angeles' playoff run. Despite how it ended, the star wideout backs head coach Brandon Staley's decision.

news

WR Jahan Dotson thinks Commanders' QB situation is 'settled': 'Sam Howell's gonna be our guy'

Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson believes Washington's quarterback situation is settled midway through June, with second-year quarterback Sam Howell set to become QB1.

news

Chargers' Austin Ekeler on RB market, franchise tags: It's 'tough for me to accept'

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is locked in with Los Angeles for one more season after his search for better value in the trade market turned up empty, but the star player still has a tough time accepting the rampant devaluation of his position.

news

Around The NFL podcast: NFL love letters from secret admirers

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- go around the NFL and read some intimate love letters from secret admirers.

news

Bills HC Sean McDermott clarifies situation with Stefon Diggs: Tuesday's absence was excused, issues 'resolved'

Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke with reporters on Wednesday to address Stefon Diggs' absence from mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and the receiver's subsequent return to action.

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor hopeful of extension before season: 'It's kind of on them right now'

Following an injury plagued 2022 campaign, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor's goal is to be ready for training camp and also hopeful of working out an extension before the 2023 season kicks off.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, June 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) feeling right entering 2023: 'This is as good as I've felt since 2019'

After dealing with a major ankle injury that has hindered much of his past three seasons, Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley finally feels like his All-Pro self entering 2023.

news

Bills WR Stefon Diggs present at practice after missing Tuesday's session

Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs is back in the building and participating mandatory minicamp on Wednesday after skipping Tuesday's practice.

news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce plans on playing 'until the wheels fall off' as he enters 11th season

Entering his 11th season, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce was asked at the Chiefs' mandatory minicamp how long he plans to play.

news

Saints WR Chris Olave striving to improve after promising rookie season: 'I want to be the best'

Following a stellar rookie season, Saints WR Chris Olave aims to improve his contested catch skills and YAC along his ongoing quest to 'be the best' in Year 2.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More