Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins focusing on football but feels he's done 'enough' to earn new contract

Wilkins, who turns 28 this December, has served as a valuable plug in the middle of the Fins' defensive line for the past four seasons, with 11.5 career sacks and a team-high 16 tackles for loss in 2022. He also made his Top 100 debut this summer, slotting in at No. 81 for his contributions to Miami's fourth-ranked rushing defense.

He's currently set to play on the $10.8 million fifth-year option from his rookie contract.

That's a far cry from the $23.3 million per-year average of the deals between his three abovementioned contemporaries.

Although Wilkins batted away a couple more follow-up questions regarding his contract on Saturday, choosing to leave those discussions to the team and his representatives, he was happy to comment on his fellow interior linemen contributing to the continued uptick of DT paydays.

"I just love it for the evolution of the game and how far we've come as a position," Wilkins said. "Again, like I said, I'm big on respecting the game so it's my job to carry that torch for those Warren Sapps, those Vince Wilforks -- all those guys that I grew up watching and learning from. I have a responsibility so I love what we've been able to do as a position for the game and hopefully we'll continue to do that."

Wilkins hopes to join those ranks of higher-paid defensive linemen in the near future. In the meantime, he'll continue leading in ways that have put him on the precipice of a lucrative reward.