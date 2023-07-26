Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 90-81: Tua Tagovailoa among first three Dolphins on list

A veteran leader for the Texans’ offense, Tunsil was a consistent player for Houston on the field in his seventh NFL season. It was the first time in Tunsil’s career in which he started in every regular-season game. The offensive tackle was available for 100% of the 1,063 offensive snaps taken for the Texans, which led him to earn his third Pro Bowl honor. Houston decided to lock down Tunsil for a couple of more years with a $75 million extension this offseason.