Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 90-81: Tua Tagovailoa among first three Dolphins on list

Despite only playing in nine games for the Cardinals in 2022, Hopkins was voted by his NFL peers to make his sixth consecutive appearance on the Top 100 ranking. Hopkins, a receiver known to make ridiculous catches in the air, had 64 receptions for 717 yards and three scores last season. After being released in May, Hopkins will be returning to the AFC South and suit up for the Titans.
Even though Lattimore only played in seven games, the Saints cornerback got enough recognition to make his fourth consecutive appearance on Top 100. Lattimore is a talented, versatile shutdown corner who can lock up the opposing team’s No. 1 receiver. New Orleans will hope Lattimore can stay on the field this season because his NFL peers know how impactful the star DB is when healthy.
In his rookie season, Hutchinson became the foundational piece Detroit needed in 2022. The No. 2 overall pick was all over the field, leading all rookies with 9.5 sacks. Hutchinson had no problem disrupting quarterbacks, recording 15 QB hits and nine tackles for loss in 17 games. Hutchinson became the fifth player and first rookie with nine-plus sacks and three INTs since individual sacks were officially tracked in 1982, per NFL Research.
Lindstrom, Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded guard in 2022, started in all 17 games for the Falcons to earn his first Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors. Atlanta secured its future by signing Lindstrom to a five-year, $105 million extension, the most total money ever for an offensive guard.
Despite taking a league-high 55 sacks in 2022, Fields showed significant improvement in his second season with the Bears. The No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 draft displayed flashes that he can be a dual-threat quarterback. Fields was the first QB with 1,000-plus rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns in a single season, per NFL Research. His 2022 breakout performance ends with his Top 100 debut.
A veteran leader for the Texans’ offense, Tunsil was a consistent player for Houston on the field in his seventh NFL season. It was the first time in Tunsil’s career in which he started in every regular-season game. The offensive tackle was available for 100% of the 1,063 offensive snaps taken for the Texans, which led him to earn his third Pro Bowl honor. Houston decided to lock down Tunsil for a couple of more years with a $75 million extension this offseason.
Smith has made three out of the last four Pro Bowls on two different teams. In his eighth season, the pass rusher led the Vikings with 24 QB hits and 15 tackles for loss. Smith was only one of two Vikings (Danielle Hunter) in 2022 to record 10 or more sacks. Despite his trade to Cleveland this offseason, Smith has proven he can still pressure quarterbacks in the pocket.
Following his first season with the Dolphins, Armstead is back in the Top 100 for the first time since 2021. The 10-year veteran offensive tackle played in 688 offensive snaps for Miami and only had five penalties. That led Armstead to his fourth Pro Bowl nod and showcased that his NFL peers acknowledge his presence protecting QBs on the field.
Tagovailoa had a career year in his third season with the Dolphins. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 draft threw for 3,548 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Tagovailoa displayed his accuracy in a Week 2 shootout vs. the Ravens, throwing a career-high six touchdowns in a 42-38 win. However, he suffered two concussions during the 2022 season, and his year ended after Week 16. Miami picked up Tagovailoa's fifth-year option this offseason as he enters a crucial year in South Beach.
Wilkins now makes it three Dolphins players so far in the Top 100 (Terron Armstead and Tua Tagovailoa). The Miami defensive tackle led the team with 16 tackles for loss while earning seven QB hits in 2022. Wilkins has been a consistent defensive piece for Miami, and he will hope to continue his 40-game starting streak that dates back to Week 12 of the 2020 campaign heading into the 2023 season.