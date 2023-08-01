Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 50-41: Kirk Cousins earns career-high ranking; Cooper Kupp drops

Heyward continued his late-career surge last year, making his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl after he was shut out through his first six campaigns. He placed second on Pittsburgh’s defense with 10.5 sacks, his second-most ever, bringing his career total to 78.5. PFF also graded him the fifth-best interior defender of the year with a score of 89.8. Not too shabby for someone who turned 34 in May.