Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 80-71: Geno Smith makes first appearance; Lamar Jackson falls

Steady and true, even when battling injuries in 2022, Andrews continues to be a top option on offense for the Ravens. In 15 games started and played, Andrews had 73 receptions for 847 yards and five touchdowns, earning the 27-year-old his third trip to the Pro Bowl. The five-year veteran stands as Lamar Jackson's most trusted option for good reason and is poised for another good season in Baltimore's revamped offense in 2023.
Not to be overlooked, Greenlaw has shined on the 49ers' superstar-filled defense. Leading the team with 82 solo tackles and notching 127 combined for San Francisco in 2022, Greenlaw helped propel the 49ers into becoming the NFL's first-ranked defense in points allowed. The 26-year-old also had six passes defensed, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception and provided those game-altering plays in the biggest moments.
A rising superstar, Hufanga made his name known across the league with his play-making abilities out of the safety position. In his second season, Hufanga had 97 total tackles, two sacks, four interceptions and a touchdown. He was rewarded with his first-ever Pro Bowl selection, along with being named an All-Pro for the first time, and is destined for more accolades given his great instincts as a playmaker in the secondary.
Smith showed out during his first season as the Seahawks' starting quarterback, throwing for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns and a 69.8% completion rate that led the NFL. After two seasons as a backup, the nine-year veteran took advantage when opportunity knocked, earning his first Pro Bowl appearance and the AP 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award as a result. The 33-year-old was rewarded with a three-year, $105 million deal this offseason and looks to add another successful chapter to a revitalized career.
Woolen made a name for himself as a rookie with an NFL-leading six interceptions, which included a 40-yard touchdown return. His 16 passes defensed, three fumble recoveries and 63 total tackles added to a Pro Bowl selection for the 24-year-old. The fifth-round pick proved to be a late-round gem for Seattle, and will be relied upon as the Seahawks' next top cover man for years to come.
An esteemed defensive end, Hendrickson has made a big impact on the Bengals’ defense since his arrival in 2021. Hendrickson's second consecutive Pro Bowl campaign featured eight sacks, three forced fumbles and 24 QB hits. Although those numbers don't come close to career-highs for the 28-year-old, Hendrickson is a vital part of a Bengals star-studded defense that ranked fifth in the NFL in points allowed last season.
Wilson took advantage of every situation he could as a rookie, never focusing on who his quarterback is but rising to the moment when it was thrown his way. The Ohio State product led the Jets with 83 receptions for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns, and earned the AP 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honor. The speedy and versatile Wilson is primed to only improve with Aaron Rodgers coming to town in 2023.
A powerful force to be reckoned with, Baker continues to prove why he is the one most exciting defensive backs in the NFL. With 111 total tackles, two interceptions, seven passes defensed and a forced fumble, the two-time All-Pro earned his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl selection despite an injury-plagued season. What the 5-foot-10, 195-pound lacks in size, Baker continues to provide the biggest heart in Arizona.
Jackson threw for 2,242 yards and scored 20 total touchdowns (17 passing, three rushing) in 12 games while keeping the playoff-bound Ravens afloat with an 8-4 record. Jackson's fifth season in the league ended on a sour note with the star QB on the sideline due to injury, but Baltimore invested in Jackson months later with a five-year, $260 million contract that includes $185 million guaranteed. The former MVP enters a big 2023 season now having been rightfully compensated like the game-changer he has proven to be.
Buckner was once again a powerful presence in 2022 with eight sacks, 22 QB hits, three passes defense, two forced fumbles and 74 total tackles. Even though the Colts' defense had a down season compared to year's past, Buckner was the shining star on the defensive line and remains as the crucial building block in Indy as it goes into a new era.