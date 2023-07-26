Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 80-71: Geno Smith makes first appearance; Lamar Jackson falls

A rising superstar, Hufanga made his name known across the league with his play-making abilities out of the safety position. In his second season, Hufanga had 97 total tackles, two sacks, four interceptions and a touchdown. He was rewarded with his first-ever Pro Bowl selection, along with being named an All-Pro for the first time, and is destined for more accolades given his great instincts as a playmaker in the secondary.