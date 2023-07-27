Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 70-61: Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown rep Lions; Deebo Samuel drops

The illustrious "wide back" who's also known solely by his first name, Deebo has been one of the most versatile players in the entire league, whether used as a traditional wide receiver or as a running back. Samuel's 2022 season saw its fair share of injuries, limiting the playmaker to 632 yards receiving (56 receptions), 232 rushing yards (42 attempts) and five total touchdowns (two receiving, three rushing) in 13 games played. But his banner year in 2021 is apparently still lingering in the minds of his NFL peers even after a down season.