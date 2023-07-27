Top 100 Players

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 70-61: Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown rep Lions; Deebo Samuel drops

Published: Jul 27, 2023 at 07:58 PM
White_Brenna
Brenna White

"The Top 100 Players of 2023" -- voted on by the players themselves -- is underway on NFL+! A new group of 10 players will be revealed every weekday through Thursday, Aug. 3.

70
40
Joey Bosa
Joey Bosa
Los Angeles Chargers · LB

Bosa's reputation as a disruptor lands him in the Top 100 after a frustrating 2022 season during which he appeared in only five games due to injury. He stood out from the crowd when on the field, finding 2.5 sacks, six QB hits, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble in his limited time. The 28-year-old's consecutive streak of making the Pro Bowl ended at three last year, but his presence lingers among edge rushers.

N/A
69
Matt Milano
Matt Milano
Buffalo Bills · OLB

It was another productive season for Milano, who earned his first All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2022. The underrated linebacker totaled 99 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three interceptions and 11 passes defensed in sixth season. The Bills provided the 28-year-old with a sizable two-year, $28.3 million contract after his latest effort.

68
Zack Martin
Zack Martin
Dallas Cowboys · G

One of the NFL's preeminent guards, Martin earned his eighth Pro Bowl selection this year while also receiving his sixth All-Pro honor. Proving to be vital to the Cowboys' offense by taking 98% of offensive snaps, Martin was the No. 5 graded pass blocker among guards, according to PFF. Martin also demonstrated how efficient he is with only garnering one penalty out of all 17 games he played.

N/A
67
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Detroit Lions · WR

During his second season with the Lions, St. Brown recorded a career-high 106 receptions for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 72.6 yards per game and helping turn the Lions into one of the NFL's highest-scoring teams. The breakout year earned him his first Pro Bowl selection, and the 23-year-old's rapid development over the past two years figures to be instrumental in Detroit's bright future.

N/A
66
Jared Goff
Jared Goff
Detroit Lions · QB

Following a rough debut season with the Lions, Goff turned things around by throwing for 4,438 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2022. The seven-year pro was also efficient with a 65.1% completion rate and just seven interceptions, which is tied for the least in his career. Goff's great season led to a winning record for the Lions and his third Pro Bowl bid.

65
12
Darius Slay
Darius Slay
Philadelphia Eagles · CB

In his third season with the Eagles, Big Play Slay reminded everyone how he got his name with three interceptions and 14 passes defensed, which landed him on the 2022 Pro Bowl roster for the second year in a row (fifth total). Philadelphia's top cover man helped allow its attacking defense to nearly break the team record for sacks in a season, which of course helped lead the Eagles toward an appearance in Super Bowl LVII.

N/A
64
Aaron Jones
Aaron Jones
Green Bay Packers · RB

Racking up a career-high 1,121 rushing yards on a 5.3 yards-per-carry average, Jones was once again a crucial asset in Green Bay during the 2022 season. He added 395 yards through the air and scored seven total touchdowns (two rushing, five receiving) during his sixth season, though a second Pro Bowl bid eluded the 28-year-old. As Green Bay enters a new era in 2023, the Packers will be relying heavily on the do-it-all running back.

N/A
63
Grady Jarrett
Grady Jarrett
Atlanta Falcons · DT

Jarrett, an eight-year veteran, has been a constant force in Atlanta and made an impact in 2022 with 61 total tackles, 6.0 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 17 QB hits. The two-time Pro Bowler strikes fear in opposing quarterbacks no matter where he lines up across the defensive line, and the Falcons handed him a three-year, $50.4 million contract extension this offseason to maintain his outstanding leadership.

62
33
Bobby Wagner
Bobby Wagner
Seattle Seahawks · MLB

Moving from the Emerald City for sunny Los Angeles for a season, Wagner continued his consistent production for the Rams by recording 140 total tackles, a career-high six sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 10 QB hits and three interceptions in 2022. Although his consecutive Pro Bowl streak ended at eight after last year, the 33-year-old proved he still has what it takes. Seattle certainly believes that, too, as the Seahawks brought back the franchise's all-time leading tackler.

61
42
Deebo Samuel
Deebo Samuel
San Francisco 49ers · WR

The illustrious "wide back" who's also known solely by his first name, Deebo has been one of the most versatile players in the entire league, whether used as a traditional wide receiver or as a running back. Samuel's 2022 season saw its fair share of injuries, limiting the playmaker to 632 yards receiving (56 receptions), 232 rushing yards (42 attempts) and five total touchdowns (two receiving, three rushing) in 13 games played. But his banner year in 2021 is apparently still lingering in the minds of his NFL peers even after a down season.

