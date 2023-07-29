Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 60-51: Aaron Rodgers drops 48 spots ahead of first season with Jets

The star ballhawk’s third season might have lacked the flash of his 11-interception breakout the year prior, but he was arguably an improved player. Diggs posted the finest PFF coverage grade of his career (67.0) and improved his run defense grade, again a new career high, from 35.7 in 2021 to 66.2. One of several young Dallas playmakers who were on the verge of breaking the bank, Diggs became the first to ink an extension when he signed a five-year, $97 million deal at the start of training camp.