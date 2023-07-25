Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 100-91: Trevor Lawrence debuts at No. 96

Lawrence's play from his rookie year to his second season took a massive leap. Lawrence threw for 25 touchdowns and 4,113 passing yards against eight interceptions to finish with a 95.2 passer rating. The Jaguars quarterback had the largest increase in passer rating in NFL history from a player’s rookie season (71.9) to Year 2 with a minimum of 400 pass attempts, per NFL Research. Lawrence led Jacksonville to the playoffs last season after finishing with the league's worst record in 2021 -- more playoff appearances should be in his future.