Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 100-91: Trevor Lawrence debuts at No. 96

Published: Jul 24, 2023 at 08:00 PM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

"The Top 100 Players of 2023" -- voted on by the players themselves -- is underway on NFL+! A new group of 10 players will be revealed every weekday through Thursday, Aug. 3. The series concludes with a two-hour live show -- "The Top 100 Players of 2023: The Top 10" -- on Monday, Aug. 7, on NFL+.

N/A
100
DeVonta Smith
DeVonta Smith
Philadelphia Eagles · WR

In his second season in Philadelphia, Smith became a safety blanket for Jalen Hurts. Smith led the Eagles with 95 receptions, adding a career-high 1,196 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Smith’s game leaped as he became a viable No. 2 option behind A.J. Brown, cutting through defenses while doubling his yards-after-catch production from 220 to 490 yards.

N/A
99
Demarcus Lawrence
Demarcus Lawrence
Dallas Cowboys · DE

After an injury-riddled season in 2021, Lawrence is back in the Top 100. The Cowboys pass rusher played in all 17 regular games last season, and his defensive leadership helped guide Dallas to a playoff appearance for a second straight season. Even though he did not hit double-digit numbers in sacks in 2022, Lawrence’s ability to disrupt the pocket was enough to earn his third Pro Bowl nod.

98
57
Tristan Wirfs
Tristan Wirfs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers · OT

Wirfs now has secured a spot in the Top 100 for three consecutive years. A rising star in the league, his exceptional blocking skills have made him one of the NFL's best young tackles since he was drafted in 2020. Despite sustaining an ankle injury that forced him to miss a few games, he earned his second-career Pro Bowl spot in 2022.

N/A
97
Harrison Smith
Harrison Smith
Minnesota Vikings · FS

A safety blanket for the Vikings' defense, Smith has been a reliable defender his entire career. In his 11th season with Minnesota, Smith co-led the team with five interceptions. Smith was one of two safeties (Minkah Fitzpatrick) with five-plus interceptions and 10-plus pass deflections in 2022, per NFL Research. The 34-year-old’s versatility on defense will have him back in a Viking uniform in 2023 after he agreed to a restructured deal this offseason.

N/A
96
Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars · QB

Lawrence's play from his rookie year to his second season took a massive leap. Lawrence threw for 25 touchdowns and 4,113 passing yards against eight interceptions to finish with a 95.2 passer rating. The Jaguars quarterback had the largest increase in passer rating in NFL history from a player’s rookie season (71.9) to Year 2 with a minimum of 400 pass attempts, per NFL Research. Lawrence led Jacksonville to the playoffs last season after finishing with the league's worst record in 2021 -- more playoff appearances should be in his future.

N/A
95
Jamaal Williams
Jamaal Williams
New Orleans Saints · RB

Williams said, “Let the big dogs eat,” in his viral Hard Knocks speech last year. He did exactly that in his second season with the Lions. The veteran RB led the league with 17 rushing touchdowns and led the team with 1,066 rushing yards in 2022. Williams was rewarded for his career year with a three-year contract with the Saints this past offseason.

N/A
94
Terry McLaurin
Terry McLaurin
Washington Commanders · WR

McLaurin earned his first-career Pro Bowl nod last season after he led the Commanders in receptions (77) and receiving yards (1,191). The 27-year-old wide receiver has been a consistent offensive piece for Washington since entering the league in 2019. Despite being subjected to inconsistent quarterback play the last couple of seasons, McLaurin has shown that he’s still able to put up numbers for whomever is under center.

N/A
93
Eric Kendricks
Eric Kendricks
Los Angeles Chargers · MLB

Kendricks has made a return to the Top 100. During the 2022 season, the veteran linebacker led the Vikings with 137 combined tackles and 87 solo tackles. Opposing quarterbacks must take note of Kendricks' presence in the middle of the field before the ball is snapped due to his presence and instincts. Kendricks will continue his NFL career with the Chargers in 2023 after he was released after completing his eighth season with the Vikings.

N/A
92
Marlon Humphrey
Marlon Humphrey
Baltimore Ravens · CB

After not making the Top 100 in 2022, Humphrey is back on the list after a Pro Bowl season. The Ravens' all-around cornerback snagged three interceptions, recorded three sacks and logged four QB hits this past campaign. With Marcus Peters (currently a free agent) no longer in Baltimore, Humphrey could be lining up against No. 1 wide receivers more often this season.

91
60
Dalvin Cook
Dalvin Cook
RB

This past season marked the first time in Cook’s NFL career he played in every regular-season game. In 17 games, the dual-threat RB had 1,173 rushing yards, 295 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns. Cook earned his fourth Pro Bowl nod but will be putting on a new uniform this season after he was released in June. With Cook moving on, the Vikings will lean on Alexander Mattison to take over Cook’s workload in 2023.

