Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 20-11: Josh Jacobs leads three Raiders; Aaron Donald drops down

Williams played 872 snaps in 2022 and gave up just one sack. His continued ability to be a dominating presence on the offensive line led to Williams' 10th Pro Bowl selection, second first-team All-Pro nod and, most notably, third straight year of being ranked No. 1 on PFF’s rankings of tackles with a 91.7 grade. Williams has been one of the best, if not the best, OTs in the NFL since arriving in The Bay.