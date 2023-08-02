Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 30-21: Sauce Gardner debuts as top rookie; Austin Ekeler among three RBs

Ekeler continued to prove himself as one of the top do-it-all backs, breaking records along the way. He finished second in rushing TDs with 13, and his 107 receptions were also top-five among all positions, emphasizing his two-way abilities. He became just the fifth player in the Super Bowl era to have at least 800 rushing yards, 10 rushing TDs, 700 receiving yards and five receiving TDs in a single season, according to NFL Research.