Around the NFL

Giants, DT Dexter Lawrence agree to terms on four-year, $90 million contract extension

Published: May 04, 2023 at 04:41 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

The New York Giants have locked up another one of their core stars with another colossal deal.

Giants Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is signing a four-year, $90 million extension with $60 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday afternoon.

Lawrence's extension comes two months after his fellow 2019 NFL Draft first-round pick, Daniel Jones, worked out a new deal with Big Blue, signing a four-year pact for $160 million.

Related Links

With Lawrence's deal getting done, the spotlight will now shine brighter on general manager Joe Schoen and the G-Men working on a new contract with running back Saquon Barkley.

While Barkley had the franchise tag placed on him this offseason and Jones did not have his fifth-year option picked up in 2021, Lawrence has been a no-brainer in the Giants' plans for the future.

Lawrence has started 57 games since he was drafted 17th overall by the Giants and has steadily worked up the ladder to become regarded as one of the top defensive tackles in the NFL -- and now he's getting paid as such.

The 6-foot-4, 342-pound Lawrence is now the fourth interior defensive lineman to crack the $90 million club in total salary, following the Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald, the Tennessee Titans' Jeffery Simmons and the Washington Commanders' Daron Payne. Lawrence's $22.5 million average per year and his $90 million total value tie him with Payne for third-highest in each category.

The 25-year-old has been terrific from the jump for the Giants, but is coming off the best season of his career, having posted career highs with 7.5 sacks, 68 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 28 QB hits. Lawrence garnered a 92.0 grade from PFF in 2022, which was tied for second-best in the league, and his 92.4 pass rush grade led all interior D-linemen.

As the Schoen and Brian Daboll era got off to a surprising start last year with a playoff berth, New York is continuing to build for the future and locking up Lawrence was clearly a top priority for the club.

The Giants added A’Shawn Robinson on the defensive line this offseason. Another former first-rounder Kayvon Thobodeaux has infused excitement opposite Leonard Williams. But it's the Giants' second first-rounder from 2019 who has become the centerpiece of their burgeoning defense and Sexy Dexy is getting paid accordingly.

Related Content

news

Ravens' Lamar Jackson ready to move on after signing historic contract, eager to work with upgraded WR corps

After becoming the highest-paid player in NFL history, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson can't wait to get to work with his upgraded wide receiver corps.

news

Eagles, Jalen Carter agree to terms on rookie deal; DT is first 2023 first-round pick under contract

Eagles DL Jalen Carter has agreed to terms on a four-year, $21,806,184 rookie contract that is fully guaranteed with a fifth-year option, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

news

2023 NFL Draft: First-round pick signing tracker

The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books. Stay up to date with which first-round draftees have agreed to deals with their respective teams with NFL.com's tracker.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, May 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Giants GM Joe Schoen recently spoke with Saquon Barkley's representation: 'We want him to be here'

New York Giants GM Joe Schoen joined Good Morning Football on Thursday to discuss the ongoing situation surrounding star RB Saquon Barkley, who has yet to sign his franchise tender.

news

Cowboys' Micah Parsons 'trying to bulk up' for full-time pass-rushing role: 'Ready to show what I can do'

Micah Parsons is spending his offseason bulking up. The Cowboys linebacker hasn't attended the team's voluntary workouts as he focuses on gaining extra weight this offseason.

news

Buccaneers assistant coach Larry Foote says LB Devin White's contract concerns are 'champagne problems'

Buccaneers LB Devin White's trade request was never going to be honored by the club. White wants a long-term contract as he enters the final year of his rookie contract, but assistant coach Larry Foote downplayed the contract squabble.

news

WR CeeDee Lamb on future with Cowboys: 'I don't see myself really wearing any other jersey'

Cowboys stars Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs were all asked about potential deals to stay with Dallas in the future, and the trio expressed a desire to stay with the team for a long time to come.

news

From Brady to Mahomes: OT Donovan Smith signs one-year deal with Chiefs worth up to $9M

Longtime Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Donovan Smith is signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs worth up to $9 million, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

news

Playing with Aaron Rodgers still 'hasn't sunk in' for Jets teammates: 'That's a legend right there'

Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets teammates on both offense and defense are still getting used to have a four-time Most Valuable Player at quarterback, and they're ready for the expectations that come with acquiring such a talent.

news

Ravens signing CB Rock Ya-Sin to one-year deal worth up to $6 million

The Ravens and former Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin have agreed to terms on one-year deal.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More