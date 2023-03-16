Harrison Smith agrees to restructured deal to stay with Vikings for 12th season

Smith was one of several potential cut candidates for the cap-strapped Vikings this season. He was due a $14.7 million base salary with a $19.13 million salary cap hit before the restructuring. Smith had three years left on his deal, and it's unclear at this point if the new contract adjusts 2024 and 2025.

The former first-round pick has played his entire career with the Vikings, earning six Pro Bowl nods while generating 34 INTs, 16.5 sacks and 946 tackles. In 14 games in 2022, Smith collected five interceptions and 85 tackles.