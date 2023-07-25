Cowboys agree to terms with CB Trevon Diggs on five-year, $97 million contract extension

In three seasons in Dallas, the 24-year-old corner has generated 17 interceptions -- two for touchdowns -- 49 passes defended and 169 tackles in 45 games. Diggs earned All-Pro honors in 2021, leading the NFL with 11 interceptions. That year, Diggs became the first player to have more than 10 INTs in a season since Everson Walls in 1981.

The two-time Pro Bowler is a gambler on the outside who might get beat for yards but also has the ability to make game-changing plays. With Diggs still growing into the position, the Cowboys are betting his best days are ahead.

Diggs' 17 picks in his first three seasons are the second-most in Dallas history behind only Walls (22 INTs from 1981-1983). Since passes defensed became an official stat in 1999, Diggs is one of three players to have 15-plus interceptions and 45-plus passes defensed in their first three seasons, joining Marcus Peters (19/55) and Richard Sherman (20/57).

Diggs plays a crucial role in a Cowboys secondary that should improve with the addition of veteran Stephon Gilmore and the emergence of 2022 fifth-round pick DaRon Bland.