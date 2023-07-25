Cowboys agree to terms with CB Trevon Diggs on five-year, $97 million contract extension

Around the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys locked up star cornerback Trevon Diggs for the long haul ahead of training camp practices.

Diggs and the Cowboys agreed to a five-year, $97 million extension, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per sources informed of the deal. The deal includes a $21.25 million signing bonus and is worth up to $104 million with incentives.

The team later confirmed the extension.

A 2020 second-round pick, Diggs was set to enter the final year of his rookie contract worth $4.3 million in base salary. Now he has a bag-o-money.

The $19.4 million-per-year average in new money slots Diggs as the fifth-highest-paid corner in the NFL, tied with the Saints' Marson Lattimore (behind Jaire Alexander, Denzel Ward, Jalen Ramsey and Marlon Humphrey).

In three seasons in Dallas, the 24-year-old corner has generated 17 interceptions -- two for touchdowns -- 49 passes defended and 169 tackles in 45 games. Diggs earned All-Pro honors in 2021, leading the NFL with 11 interceptions. That year, Diggs became the first player to have more than 10 INTs in a season since Everson Walls in 1981.

The two-time Pro Bowler is a gambler on the outside who might get beat for yards but also has the ability to make game-changing plays. With Diggs still growing into the position, the Cowboys are betting his best days are ahead.

Diggs' 17 picks in his first three seasons are the second-most in Dallas history behind only Walls (22 INTs from 1981-1983). Since passes defensed became an official stat in 1999, Diggs is one of three players to have 15-plus interceptions and 45-plus passes defensed in their first three seasons, joining Marcus Peters (19/55) and Richard Sherman (20/57).

Diggs plays a crucial role in a Cowboys secondary that should improve with the addition of veteran Stephon Gilmore and the emergence of 2022 fifth-round pick DaRon Bland.

Tuesday, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones mentioned Diggs, along with CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons and Terence Steele, as young players Dallas was looking to sign long-term. They locked down Diggs. Now it's on to the rest of the crew and figuring out Zack Martin's situation.

