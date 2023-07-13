Dallas Cowboys NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

With 2023 NFL training camps set to kick off the week of July 24, it's time to get up to speed on all 32 NFL teams. Brendan Walker has the lowdown on position battles, key players and notable subplots across the NFC East:
Catch up on the Dallas Cowboys' offseason and 2023 outlook below ...
Training Camp Dates/Information
- Players report: July 25 (rookies & veterans)
- Location: Marriott Residence Inn | Oxnard, California (fan information)
Notable Roster Changes
|2023 Draft class
|Selection
|DT Mazi Smith
|Round 1 (No. 26 overall)
|TE Luke Schoonmaker
|Round 2 (No. 58)
|LB DeMarvion Overshown
|Round 3 (No. 90)
|DE Viliami Fehoko Jr.
|Round 4 (No. 129)
|OT Asim Richards
|Round 5 (No. 169)
|CB Eric Scott Jr.
|Round 6 (No. 178)
|RB Deuce Vaughn
|Round 6 (No. 212)
|WR Jalen Brooks
|Round 7 (No. 244)
Preseason Schedule
- Week 1: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars | 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 12
- Week 2: at Seattle Seahawks | 10 p.m. ET (NFL Network) on Saturday, Aug. 19
- Week 3: vs. Las Vegas Raiders | 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 26
2023 Schedule Notes
- Fifth toughest strength of schedule in 2023 based on their opponents' 2022 win percentage (.549).
- Play six prime-time games in 2023 (tied for most in NFL).
- Play four straight 2022 playoff teams from Weeks 13 to 16 (Seattle, Philadelphia, at Buffalo, at Miami).
- Open the 2023 season with back-to-back games against both New York teams (at Giants, Jets).
-- NFL Research
Subplots To Track
1) The release of Ezekiel Elliott earlier this offseason clears the way for Tony Pollard to become the Cowboys' feature back in 2023. Dallas placed the franchise tag on Pollard in March after seeing the 26-year-old post career highs across the board -- and earn his first Pro Bowl nod -- in an expanded role last season. Despite breaking his leg in the Cowboys' Divisional Round loss to the 49ers, the fifth-year back said in early June that he feels "faster" and is "a little bit ahead of schedule" in his recovery. The backfield also includes second-year pro Malik Davis, free-agent addition Ronald Jones and 2023 sixth-round pick Deuce Vaughn, with the Cowboys not quite closing the door on a possible Elliott reunion down the road.
2) Elliott's departure isn't the only significant change for the Cowboys' offense. Dallas parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore in January, with coach Mike McCarthy announcing he would be taking over play-calling duties in 2023 -- a responsibility he hasn't had since he coached the Packers in 2018. Under Moore, the Cowboys averaged the most points per game in the league (29.3) over the past two years and boasted the No. 1 red zone offense in 2022. How McCarthy and new coordinator Brian Schottenheimer build on that level of production (and expectation) going forward will likely be one of the hottest topics in Dallas this season.
3) The Cowboys traded for two veterans this offseason -- one on each side of the ball -- that could have major payoffs in 2023. Stephon Gilmore, a former Defensive Player of the Year (2019), should slot in seamlessly within Dan Quinn's defense and pair nicely with Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs. Brandin Cooks, acquired in an intra-Texas trade, posted at least one 1,000-yard season with each of the four teams he played for prior to joining Dallas. He should open up opportunities for rising star CeeDee Lamb.
4) Keep an eye on the Cowboys' tight ends in camp as they look to replace Dalton Schultz. Schultz led all Cowboys TEs in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns in each of the past three seasons, and his 17 total touchdowns in that timespan rank fifth among all tight ends. The team has a handful of younger, less expensive replacement options, including Jake Ferguson and newly drafted second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker, but they have some large shoes (or cleats, rather) to fill to replace Schultz's production.