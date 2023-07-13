Dallas Cowboys NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

Subplots To Track

2) Elliott's departure isn't the only significant change for the Cowboys' offense. Dallas parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore in January, with coach Mike McCarthy announcing he would be taking over play-calling duties in 2023 -- a responsibility he hasn't had since he coached the Packers in 2018. Under Moore, the Cowboys averaged the most points per game in the league (29.3) over the past two years and boasted the No. 1 red zone offense in 2022. How McCarthy and new coordinator Brian Schottenheimer build on that level of production (and expectation) going forward will likely be one of the hottest topics in Dallas this season.

3) The Cowboys traded for two veterans this offseason -- one on each side of the ball -- that could have major payoffs in 2023. Stephon Gilmore, a former Defensive Player of the Year (2019), should slot in seamlessly within Dan Quinn's defense and pair nicely with Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs. Brandin Cooks, acquired in an intra-Texas trade, posted at least one 1,000-yard season with each of the four teams he played for prior to joining Dallas. He should open up opportunities for rising star CeeDee Lamb.