Camp Countdown

Washington Commanders NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

Published: Jul 13, 2023 at 03:44 PM
Walker-headshot-2022
Brendan Walker

NFL.com Contributor

With 2023 NFL training camps set to kick off the week of July 24, it's time to get up to speed on all 32 NFL teams. Brendan Walker has the lowdown on position battles, key players and notable subplots across the NFC East:

Catch up on the Washington Commanders' offseason and 2023 outlook below ...

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2022 record: 8-8-1

Training Camp Dates/Information

  • Players report: July 21 (rookies); July 25 (veterans)
  • Location: OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park | Ashburn, Virginia (fan information)

Notable Roster Changes

Table inside Article
2023 Draft classSelection
CB Emmanuel ForbesRound 1 (No. 16 overall)
DB Jartavius MartinRound 2 (No. 47)
C Ricky StrombergRound 3 (No. 97)
OL Braeden DanielsRound 4 (No. 118)
DE KJ HenryRound 5 (No. 137)
RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.Round 6 (No. 193)
DE Andre Jones Jr.Round 7 (No. 233)
Table inside Article
AdditionsDepartures
QB Jacoby BrissettQB Taylor Heinicke
OT Andrew WylieQB Carson Wentz
C Nick GatesRB J.D. McKissic
DL Abdullah AndersonWR Cam Sims
LB Cody BartonOG Wes Schweitzer
OG Trai Turner
C Chase Roullier
LB Jon Bostic
LB Cole Holcomb
S Bobby McCain

Preseason Schedule

2023 Schedule Notes

  • Eighth toughest strength of schedule in 2023 based on their opponents' 2022 win percentage (.535).
  • Six games against 2022 playoff teams in a seven-game stretch from Weeks 7 to 13.
  • Play on Thanksgiving Day (4:30 p.m. ET at Dallas).
  • Their Week 5 clash with the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football is their only prime-time game this season.

-- NFL Research

Back to top

Subplots To Track

1) Eric Bieniemy knew when he took the Commanders' offensive coordinator job in January he was in for a challenge. No Patrick Mahomes, no Andy Reid, no built-in familiarity that 10 years at the same place affords. But as he said after taking the new role, "comfort is the enemy of progress." While he won't have the luxury of a generational talent under center (no offense to Sam Howell or Jacoby Brissett), Bieniemy has the creativity, experience and leadership to turn around a Washington offense that ranked 23rd last season. He's a demanding coach, a stickler for details. But that desire to get the most out of his players is already resonating with some in the locker room. Can he do for Howell what he's done for Mahomes? What will we see from Bieniemy the play caller? Will success in Washington finally lead Bieniemy to his first head-coaching opportunity? Questions abound, but there's no doubt the Commanders are excited about the man leading their offense.

2) Washington's QB carousel has to stop spinning at some point, right? The franchise hasn't had a solidified long-term starter since Kirk Cousins departed after the 2017 season. While the organization hopes second-year passer Sam Howell is the answer, he'll first have to beat out veteran newcomer Jacoby Brissett for the job in the coming weeks. Howell showed promise in his lone start last year (a Week 18 win vs. Dallas), and Brissett was a solid stand-in for Cleveland during Deshaun Watson's suspension. An honest QB competition is the way to go here. Howell might have a leg up to start, but will he keep it by the time September rolls around?

3) The Commanders' defensive line is one of the more underrated units in the NFL. The core of the group -- Montez Sweat, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen and Chase Young -- has an average age of 26 years old. When healthy, this foursome rivals any across the league. But injuries have been a problem, particularly for Young, who's missed 22 games over the past two seasons. Washington chose not to pick up his fifth-year option earlier this summer -- not an unexpected move, but surely one they didn't foresee when they selected him No. 2 overall in 2020. Payne has been the most reliable and productive player in the trenches for the Commanders, and the team rewarded him with a four-year, $90 million contract in March. Washington will need these four on the field throughout the 2023 campaign if it's going to keep a hold on the dynamic offenses in the division.

Back to top

Related Content

news

Philadelphia Eagles NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

With training camps set to kick off later this month, Brendan Walker gets you up to speed on the Philadelphia Eagles' roster changes, key preseason dates and pressing storylines.

news

New York Giants NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

With training camps set to kick off later this month, Brendan Walker gets you up to speed on the New York Giants' roster changes and pressing storylines.

news

Dallas Cowboys NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

With training camps set to kick off later this month, Brendan Walker gets you up to speed on the Dallas Cowboys' roster changes and pressing storylines.

news

Seattle Seahawks NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

With the Seahawks set to open training camp later this month, Christian Gonzales breaks down the team's roster changes, position battles and notable subplots.

news

Los Angeles Rams NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

With the Rams set to open training camp later this month, Christian Gonzales breaks down the team's roster changes, position battles and notable subplots.

news

Arizona Cardinals NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

With the Cardinals set to open training camp later this month, Christian Gonzales breaks down the team's roster changes, position battles and notable subplots.

news

San Francisco 49ers NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

With the 49ers set to open training camp later this month, Christian Gonzales breaks down the team's roster changes, position battles and notable subplots.

news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

With the Buccaneers set to open training camp later this month, Bobby Kownack provides a deep dive into the team's roster changes, position battles and notable subplots.

news

New Orleans Saints NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

With the Saints set to open training camp later this month, Bobby Kownack provides a deep dive into the team's roster changes, position battles and notable subplots.

news

Carolina Panthers NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

With the start of Panthers training camp just around the corner, Bobby Kownack provides a deep dive into the team's roster changes, position battles and notable storylines.

news

Atlanta Falcons NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

With the Falcons set to open training camp later this month, Bobby Kownack provides a deep dive into the team's roster changes, position battles and notable subplots.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More