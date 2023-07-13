Washington Commanders NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

Subplots To Track

1) Eric Bieniemy knew when he took the Commanders' offensive coordinator job in January he was in for a challenge. No Patrick Mahomes, no Andy Reid, no built-in familiarity that 10 years at the same place affords. But as he said after taking the new role, "comfort is the enemy of progress." While he won't have the luxury of a generational talent under center (no offense to Sam Howell or Jacoby Brissett), Bieniemy has the creativity, experience and leadership to turn around a Washington offense that ranked 23rd last season. He's a demanding coach, a stickler for details. But that desire to get the most out of his players is already resonating with some in the locker room. Can he do for Howell what he's done for Mahomes? What will we see from Bieniemy the play caller? Will success in Washington finally lead Bieniemy to his first head-coaching opportunity? Questions abound, but there's no doubt the Commanders are excited about the man leading their offense.

2) Washington's QB carousel has to stop spinning at some point, right? The franchise hasn't had a solidified long-term starter since Kirk Cousins departed after the 2017 season. While the organization hopes second-year passer Sam Howell is the answer, he'll first have to beat out veteran newcomer Jacoby Brissett for the job in the coming weeks. Howell showed promise in his lone start last year (a Week 18 win vs. Dallas), and Brissett was a solid stand-in for Cleveland during Deshaun Watson's suspension. An honest QB competition is the way to go here. Howell might have a leg up to start, but will he keep it by the time September rolls around?