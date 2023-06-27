Around the NFL

Eric Bieniemy 'fired up' ahead of first season as Commanders OC: 'It's given me a whole new outlook'

Published: Jun 27, 2023 at 10:01 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Eric Bieniemy held out incredibly long for a head coaching job. In the end, he accepted an offensive coordinator position elsewhere.

There are benefits to what most might see as a lateral move. Bieniemy leaves the explosive Chiefs for the Commanders, but also steps out of the shadow of Andy Reid, free to stake his claim to anything positive his offense produces.

"I'm fired up and excited," Bieniemy said, via John Keim of ESPN. "It's given me a whole new outlook."

Bieniemy has plenty of reason to be excited, and he's acting accordingly, stressing intensity and attention to detail. His new players have taken notice rather quickly, especially second-year receiver Jahan Dotson, who could help Washington out a whole lot if he develops into a legitimate threat opposite Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel.

Related Links

"He was like, 'You have so much potential, and I'm going to make sure I get it out of you,'" Dotson said. "That's what you want in someone. That's kind of how my dad was at a very young age; he saw the potential in me and made sure I worked to get to where I want to be in life. You've got to cherish people like that in your life, so I'm super thankful to have him as a coordinator."

Bieniemy's arrival doesn't guarantee success. The Commanders still don't have a firm answer for who will play quarterback for them in 2023. Sam Howell returns for Year 2 with the first shot at the job, but Washington didn't add veteran Jacoby Brissett just for fun. The two will compete for a job that remains open and very well could go to Brissett, especially if coach Ron Rivera operates as if he's concerned for his job.

Bieniemy should at least help push the Washington offense into the 21st century, though. After a decade spent with Reid's Chiefs, Bieniemy is equipped with the blueprint for success.

Now, it's about implementing the quality practices from his time with the Chiefs and hoping it produces positive results in Washington.

"When you've been in a place for 10 years, you have a tendency to take certain things for granted," Bieniemy said. "This has helped me to go back and dot all the I's and cross all the T's."

Related Content

news

Jerry Jacobs: Lions secondary will be 'pretty dominant' thanks to veteran additions

Lions CB Jerry Jacobs joined Good Morning Football on Tuesday to discuss the new additions to Detroit's defense and the opportunity ahead in Week 1 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

Derek Carr happy to be with 'proven' Saints: 'We're in a stable organization'

Derek Carr got the full Raiders experience before his time in the Silver and Black was finished. With this in mind, he's very grateful for where he is now: under center for a "stable" Saints organization.

news

George Kittle encouraged by Trey Lance's improvement entering 49ers' 2023 season

The 49ers aren't yet certain they'll have Brock Purdy in time for the start of the 2023 season. Luckily, they have a couple of backups in whom they're confident should they be needed, namely former top-five pick Trey Lance.

news

Saints QB Derek Carr on ending Raiders career on bench: 'I was very upset; I was mad'

Derek Carr is still left with a bitter taste in terms of how things ended with the Silver and Black after nine seasons with the franchise.

news

Niners QB Brock Purdy heading to Jacksonville to throw as he continues elbow rehab

Niners QB Brock Purdy is headed to Jacksonville to throw the next couple of weeks with QB coach Will Hewlett and orthopedic specialist Tom Gormely as he continues his rehab.

news

Jets' Tyler Conklin: 'Plenty of room' available for RB Dalvin Cook in New York

Appearing on "Good Morning Football" on Monday, Jets TE Tyler Conklin says the team has room for four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook, who was recently released by the Vikings.

news

Elgton Jenkins: Packers will miss Aaron Rodgers' presence but are ready for future with Jordan Love

The Packers are taking their first steps into a life lived without Aaron Rodgers. The QB's absence wasn't lost on Elgton Jenkins, who still expects Green Bay to compete in 2023 with Jordan Love under center.

news

James White says Patriots' Bill Belichick 'loves' Rhamondre Stevenson, sees great opportunity for RB in 2023

Ex-Patriots RB James White said head coach Bill Belichick "loves" Rhamondre Stevenson, but maintains there's ample opportunity for others to thrive in New England's backfield.

news

Eagles WR Devon Allen runs 13.04-second 110M hurdles, tied for fourth-fastest in world this year

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen, a two-time Olympian, placed second in the 110-meter hurdles at the USATF New York City Grand Prix on Saturday with a time of 13.04 seconds.

news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson trying to be 'sponge' learning Aaron Rodgers-led offense

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson has a new quarterback under center, and that means learning how a four-time MVP leads on offense.

news

Cowboys OL Tyler Smith feels more 'comfortable and acclimated' heading into second season

After starting in every game in 2022 for Dallas, Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Smith says he's feeling more "comfortable and acclimated" heading into his second season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More