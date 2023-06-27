Eric Bieniemy 'fired up' ahead of first season as Commanders OC: 'It's given me a whole new outlook'

Eric Bieniemy held out incredibly long for a head coaching job. In the end, he accepted an offensive coordinator position elsewhere.
There are benefits to what most might see as a lateral move. Bieniemy leaves the explosive Chiefs for the Commanders, but also steps out of the shadow of Andy Reid, free to stake his claim to anything positive his offense produces.
"I'm fired up and excited," Bieniemy said, via John Keim of ESPN. "It's given me a whole new outlook."
Bieniemy has plenty of reason to be excited, and he's acting accordingly, stressing intensity and attention to detail. His new players have taken notice rather quickly, especially second-year receiver Jahan Dotson, who could help Washington out a whole lot if he develops into a legitimate threat opposite Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel.
"He was like, 'You have so much potential, and I'm going to make sure I get it out of you,'" Dotson said. "That's what you want in someone. That's kind of how my dad was at a very young age; he saw the potential in me and made sure I worked to get to where I want to be in life. You've got to cherish people like that in your life, so I'm super thankful to have him as a coordinator."
Bieniemy's arrival doesn't guarantee success. The Commanders still don't have a firm answer for who will play quarterback for them in 2023. Sam Howell returns for Year 2 with the first shot at the job, but Washington didn't add veteran Jacoby Brissett just for fun. The two will compete for a job that remains open and very well could go to Brissett, especially if coach Ron Rivera operates as if he's concerned for his job.
Bieniemy should at least help push the Washington offense into the 21st century, though. After a decade spent with Reid's Chiefs, Bieniemy is equipped with the blueprint for success.
Now, it's about implementing the quality practices from his time with the Chiefs and hoping it produces positive results in Washington.
"When you've been in a place for 10 years, you have a tendency to take certain things for granted," Bieniemy said. "This has helped me to go back and dot all the I's and cross all the T's."