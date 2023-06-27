Eric Bieniemy 'fired up' ahead of first season as Commanders OC: 'It's given me a whole new outlook'

"He was like, 'You have so much potential, and I'm going to make sure I get it out of you,'" Dotson said. "That's what you want in someone. That's kind of how my dad was at a very young age; he saw the potential in me and made sure I worked to get to where I want to be in life. You've got to cherish people like that in your life, so I'm super thankful to have him as a coordinator."

Bieniemy's arrival doesn't guarantee success. The Commanders still don't have a firm answer for who will play quarterback for them in 2023. Sam Howell returns for Year 2 with the first shot at the job, but Washington didn't add veteran Jacoby Brissett just for fun. The two will compete for a job that remains open and very well could go to Brissett, especially if coach Ron Rivera operates as if he's concerned for his job.

Bieniemy should at least help push the Washington offense into the 21st century, though. After a decade spent with Reid's Chiefs, Bieniemy is equipped with the blueprint for success.

Now, it's about implementing the quality practices from his time with the Chiefs and hoping it produces positive results in Washington.