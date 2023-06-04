Around the NFL

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson on OC Eric Bieniemy: 'He's brought culture to our team'

Published: Jun 04, 2023 at 06:51 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Jahan Dotson senses a difference in Washington entering Year 2, and he attributes the shift to new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

"I feel like he's brought culture to our team," Dotson said Saturday at his youth football camp, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. "He's brought a sense of energy, a sense of urgency. It's been really good just being able to learn from him and just get familiar with the things he wants us to do and the things we want to do."

Bieniemy comes to Washington after five years of unrivaled success as Kansas City's OC, where the unit he led in tandem with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes twice placed first in the league in points and three times paced the NFL in yards. If he brings even a portion of that success through his installation of a new vibe in D.C., it could mean massive improvement for the Commanders.

His new boss, head coach Ron Rivera, is likewise well-respected for instilling the type of culture needed to win in the NFL, but Rivera has nonetheless found victories hard to come by the past three years.

Related Links

Washington has never finished a season above .500 during his tenure, the offense never ranked better than 23rd in scoring under his old offensive cooridnator Scott Turner and -- in a problem that predates the Rivera era -- the Commanders have had a different Week 1 starter at quarterback every year since 2017.

When 2022 fifth-rounder Sam Howell likely takes the first snap of Washington's first game this season, he'll be the seventh straight new QB1 to kick off a campaign. He'll play a massive role in Bieniemy's revival efforts after attempting just 19 passes last year, as will Dotson.

The former Penn State wide receiver battled injuries to appear in 12 games his rookie season, but he flashed potential with 35 catches for 524 yards and seven scores.

Now in his second year, already feeling the impacts of Bieniemy's arrival, he has the potential to form a terrific duo with Pro Bowl WR Terry McLaurin to give their young QB a cornucopia of much-needed open looks.

Bieniemy, a former running back himself, also has the complementary pair of Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson at his disposal in the running game.

The pieces are there in Washington. Bieniemy is already imparting a valuable approach learned from his time contributing to a Super Bowl-winning culture with the Chiefs.

If he can shed the shadows of Reid and Mahomes to gain his rightful recognition by turning that foundation into results, the Commanders should have a chance in an NFC East that boasted three postseason teams a season ago.

Related Content

news

Jaguars' Doug Pederson sees Trevor Lawrence's strong end to Year 2 as blueprint for success in 2023

Trevor Lawrence's growth down the stretch of his third season was the catalyst to Jacksonville's success in 2022, and Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson sees it as the blueprint for a strong start in 2023.

news

Packers WR Romeo Doubs believes Jordan Love can do 'same exact thing' as Aaron Rodgers

The storyline for the Green Bay Packers all offseason will continue to revolve around Jordan Love taking the mantle from Aaron Rodgers. As far as wide receiver Romeo Doubs is concerned, the transition won't mean significant change.

news

Bills, DT Ed Oliver agree to four-year, $68 million extension with $45 million guaranteed

The Buffalo Bills and defensive tackle Ed Oliver have reached a four-year, $68 million contract extension with $45 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source.

news

Recently signed Bills LB Shane Ray looking to make NFL comeback after injuries derailed career

30-year-old linebacker Shane Ray was signed to Buffalo's roster after completing a tryout in May, getting him one step closer to resuming his dream of playing in the NFL for the first time since 2018.

news

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb on potential contract extension talks: 'I'm not even distracted'

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb says he's "not distracted" by the contract extension talks surrounding him entering his fourth season with the team.

news

Rams DC Raheem Morris fast at work looking to replace star Jalen Ramsey

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris will be tasked with turning around Los Angeles' defense in 2023, an assignment made more daunting due the need to replace cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

news

RB James Conner doesn't care if nobody believes in Cardinals: Exciting part is to 'prove people wrong'

Facing an uphill climb to contention after a 4-13 season, Cardinals running back James Conner finds it exciting that nobody seems to believe in Arizona.

news

Chiefs' Matt Nagy excited for Kadarius Toney to build rapport with Patrick Mahomes: 'We all see what he can do'

Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is excited for Kadarius Toney to continue working alongside Patrick Mahomes and potentially provide a big-play threat in Kansas City.

news

Lions OC Ben Johnson expects 'huge step forward' for Detroit's offense this season

The Lions shocked many when they finished the 2022 season in the top five offensively in several major categories, including total yards, points scored and fewest turnovers. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson believes Detroit can be even better in 2023.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, June 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Free-agent defensive end Yannick Ngakoue ready to find 'stable home' with contender in 2023

In a career that's already seen him traded thrice, Yannick Ngakoue is hoping to land with a contender that can provide him some stability.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More