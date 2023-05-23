NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expects Commanders sale to be approved

Amid the sale discussion, Snyder and the Commanders remain the subject of an internal league investigation led by former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White concerning allegations of workplace misconduct and potential unlawful financial conduct.

Goodell said there is no rush for White to release her report, noting she's an "expert" and has been "incredibly thorough."

"When she's concluded the investigation, she will let me know," Goodell said. "We have pledged to make sure we tell our ownership and we pledged to make sure that the findings are made public, so we will do that."

From a real estate standpoint, Goodell was asked about a potential Commanders move from FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, back to Washington, D.C., where the franchise had played for decades until their move in 2000. Washington's lease at FedEx Field expires in 2027.

"I've had conversations with the mayor. I've had conversations with others in the Washington, D.C., region," Goodell said on Tuesday. "As you probably know, I grew up in Washington, D.C., going over to RFK Stadium, so I understand the passion of the fans in Washington.