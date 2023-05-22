NFL announces league-wide expansion of initiative to increase diversity in sports medicine

The NFL, NFLPS and PFATS are committed to continuing their work to increase diversity in sports medicine in service of health equity and improved outcomes for athletes across the country.

"The NFLPS is honored to be a part of this critically important program. We are proud to expand this program to reach more diverse medical students across the nation. I know firsthand that the students who rotated with the 49ers last season were exceptional -- and I learned so much from them. We look forward to another successful season," said Dr. Timothy McAdams, NFLPS president and head team physician for the San Francisco 49ers.

"The Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS) is proud and honored to be an integral partner of this program. Having had a student rotation at my club, I know first-hand how important and critical a program like this is for the diverse medical student community. PFATS, and all of our members across the league, are excited to continue to foster this amazing program and reach more students with another successful season, " said Reggie Scott, PFATS past-president and vice president, sports medicine and performance for the Los Angeles Rams.

The inaugural program for the 2022 season was comprised of students from the four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) medical schools -- Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, Howard University College of Medicine, Morehouse School of Medicine and Meharry Medical College. This year, participating institutions also include: Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Georgetown University School of Medicine, Michigan State University School of Human Medicine, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Sidney Kimmel Medical College-Jefferson Medical, Stanford University Medical School, University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, University of Kansas School of Medicine, University of Minnesota Medical School, University of Nevada Las Vegas School of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville, McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston, University of Washington School of Medicine and Wake Forest School of Medicine.

"Participating in the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative with the Los Angeles Rams was a once in a lifetime opportunity that provided me incredible insight into a career in sports medicine and mentorship that I believe will extend to the rest of my career," said Felipe Ocampo, 2022 Pipeline Initiative participant and Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science medical student.

"I am so grateful I had a once in lifetime opportunity to participate in this program. I learned something valuable from everyone on the medical team of physicians, athletic trainers, strength and conditioning coaches, psychologists, nutritionists," said Dr. Kayla Thomas, 2022 Pipeline Initiative participant and Howard University College of Medicine graduate. "I hope the NFL continues to incorporate more schools and teams to allow students to experience the intricacies of sports medicine."

As the program continues to grow, the league aims to further expand the pipeline initiative in the coming years to include additional disciplines, spanning additional roles in the NFL's player care "Team Behind the Team" including physician assistants, certified athletic trainers, physical therapists, occupational therapists, nutritionists and behavioral health clinicians.