NFL owners pass rule to place ball at 25-yard line following fair catches on kickoffs

Expecting backlash from special teams coaches and other opponents of the change, McKay explained why the league believed adopting the proposal was in its best interest.

"It's never easy for special teams coaches. They've coached it a certain way, they think they have an advantage, so they're not gonna be happy with changes like this," McKay told Battista, "but the changes needed to be made because, in our mind, we have the data that said it should be made."

The rule was initially proposed by the league's competition committee in March to be discussed at the Annual League Meeting as the NFL continues its push to reduce injuries on special teams plays.

The proposal was tabled for further discussion in March. Two months later, ownership voted in its favor at the Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis.